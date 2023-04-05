agate Local golf for April 6 Apr 5, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ives Grove G.L.HOLE-IN-ONE: Jon Wade, April 2, second hole, White course, par-3, 135 yards, using a 9-iron. Witness: Eric Rico. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Golf Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Wisconsin football highlights from the 5th spring practice NL Central odds analysis NL Central odds analysis MLB Hot Starts: Brice Turang MLB Hot Starts: Brice Turang NBA Championship odds with regular season ending - FanDuel action update NBA Championship odds with regular season ending - FanDuel action update