agate Local golf for April 20 Apr 19, 2023

Ives Grove G.L.HOLE-IN-ONE: Neil Haxton, eighth hole, White course, par-3, 125 yards, using 6-iron. Witnesses: Dave Grunow, Larry Paplham, Alan Diefenbach, Ed Parry.