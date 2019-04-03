If you are a fan of local golf, you will get your tournament fix a little earlier this year.
The 58th annual Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship will be played June 21 through 23 this year because of a conflict at Racine Country Club during the first three weekends of July and another major tournament during the final weekend of June.
The traditional dates of the Tri-Course are the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday following July 4, which would have made this year's tournament dates July 5-7. That was too close to the holiday for RCC, Tri-Course tournament director Jim Nord said.
The next two weekends at RCC were also booked for other events, Nord said, so that left going backward into June.
The final weekend of June was considered, but that is also the weekend for the Wisconsin Public Links Association Ray Fischer Championship in Janesville. Many local players compete in that tournament, so that was not an option.
RCC had June 21-23 open, so that’s ultimately what the Tri-Course committee went with.
Nord believes this will be a one-time change.
“It is not our intent to stay there,” Nord said. “Hopefully, we will end up back in July. We just wanted people to know because a lot of people set up their tournament schedules (now).”
The order, which was changed last year from previous years, will remain the same, with the first round at RCC, the second round at H.F. Johnson Park and the final round at Meadowbrook Country Club.
The date change may be a one-time thing, but the tournament committee also made two other major changes that will affect many players from now on.
Beginning this year, there will be no cuts by club affiliation. Since the beginning, players were split into Public Links, RCC and MCC and cuts were made for each club. The cuts widely varied, from typically 77 or 78 for public players to high 70s to mid-80s for country club players.
Half the field will advance from the first round to the final two rounds, with a minimum of 40 players. With the change, the team competition will be eliminated.
“For years and years, public players said it’s crazy that shooting 78 makes the cut, but for Racine Country Club, 88 makes the cut.
“It may hurt us, because in the last couple of years all players from Racine Country Club made the cut, and some may say they aren’t going to play anymore, but I think we will get a lot more players from public links and elsewhere.”
The other major change is there will be a separate senior division in the tournament, for players age 55 and older. Previously, senior players were included in the regular field.
A separate senior tournament will mean players won’t have to play from the back tees, but the tradeoff is players must declare when they sign up whether they will play in the regular or the senior tournament.
Like the regular tournament, half of the senior field will make the cut, with a minimum of 15 advancing.
The change should be a good thing for higher handicap seniors, Nord said, but high-level senior players will have a decision to make.
“It’s unique and we think it’s going to be good thing for both the regular tournament and seniors,” Nord said. “We should get more entries in seniors.”
