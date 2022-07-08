Local golf: Boockmeier's par round good enough for Tri-Course lead

MOUNT PLEASANT — Tom Boockmeier joined Meadowbrook Country Club last year, but didn’t enter the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.

He’s making up for that this year.

The Oak Creek resident shot an even-par 71 Friday to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the 60th Tri-Course, sponsored by RangeTime.

Boockmeier started with nine straight pars on the front nine for a 35, then got to 2-under-par for the day after birdies on the 10th and 13th holes. That held up until the 18th hole, when he made a double bogey to finish with a 36 on the back nine.

Sitting in second place is Joe Knapton, who matched Boockmeier on the front nine and shot 37 on the back. Knapton led after the first round last year.

Three players are two shots behind Knapton in a tie for third at 74 — Connor Brown, Paul Koszarek, last year’s second-round leader, and Justin Christensen.

Among five players tied for sixth at 75 are defending champion Ricky Kuiper, two-time champion Joe O’Brien and three-time champion Bendt Bendtsen III, who is playing in his first Tri-Course since 2008.

This story will be updated.