Local golf: Boockmeier's par round good enough for Tri-Course first-round lead

MOUNT PLEASANT — Tom Boockmeier joined Meadowbrook Country Club last year, but didn’t enter the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.

He’s making up for that this year.

The Oak Creek resident shot an even-par 71 Friday at Meadowbrook to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the 60th Tri-Course, sponsored by RangeTime.

Boockmeier has a one-shot lead over Joe Knapton, who led the tournament after the first round last year and finished ninth in the final standings.

Three players are tied for third, three shots off the lead. Connor Brown shot a 74, along with Paul Koszarek, last year’s second-round leader, and Justin Christensen.

Among five players tied for sixth at 75 are defending champion Ricky Kuiper, two-time champion Joe O’Brien and three-time champion Bendt Bendtsen III, who is playing in his first Tri-Course since 2008.

The tournament moves to Racine Country Club for Saturday’s second round. Tee times begin at 10:30 a.m. and the final threesome of Boockmeyer, Knapton and Brown is scheduled to tee off at 2:54 p.m.

"I really didn’t know why not play last year," Boockmeier said. "I was new to the area and new to the membership and it slipped by me."

He definitely proved he belongs in the field, playing steady as a rock on the front nine, parring all nine holes for a 35. He opened the back nine with a birdie on the 484-yard, par-5 10th hole and added another birdie on the 571-yard, par-5 13th.

Then it was four more pars before a round-ending double bogey on the 429-yard, par-4 18th to finish with 36 to complete his even-par round.

“I played nice, steady, predicable golf,” said Boockmeier, who recently finished in a tie for second place in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship in Janesville. “I drove it pretty well and kept it on the front of the greens below the hole. I wouldn’t say I putted particularly well, but I hit 16 greens and did the right things.

"I got birdies on two of the par-5s, got a couple of good bounces and made some nice par savers. I kept it together and kept it pretty steady.”

Boockmeier is no stranger to Racine. In fact, Sunday’s final round at Johnson Park will be kind of like coming home.

In high school at Green Bay Preble, Boockmeier won both divisions of the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters, the 16-and-under as a sophomore in 2009 and the 18-and-under as a senior in 2011. He went on to play for UW-Green Bay, after which he turned pro and worked in Madison. He was reinstated as an amateur in late 2020.

If he’s still in the lead or close to it after Saturday’s second round — Boockmeier has not played much at Racine Country Club — Sunday could be a very interesting day for him.

“I hope I’m in a position where that matters … but I definitely like Johnson Park,” Boockmeier said. “I have some history there and I’m comfortable with that golf course. I can kind of blast my driver around and try to make some birdies.

“I know I’m stepping into the Racine guys’ territory, so I have to keep my head straight and play good golf.”

Knapton, who qualified for the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship on Wednesday, matched Boockmeier on the front nine and shot 37 on the back for his 72. Knapton wasn’t quite as steady as Boockmeier on the front — he had two bogeys and two birdies — but he got to 1-under with a birdie on the 10th hole, his third straight birdie on the par-5 holes.

He hit his third shot within a foot of the pin on the 470-yard, par-5 eighth hole, then parred the fourth par-5, the 571-yard 13th.

“I almost holed out for eagle on 8, which was a really big thing because I three-putted 7 (336-yard par-4),” Knapton said. “That kind of irked me, so getting it back on 8 was pretty big.”

Knapton’s putter was hot as he made several par-saving putts, none bigger than on the 143-yard, par-3 sixth hole.

“I hit it way left, then made a really good chip and made a 10-foot breaker for par there,” he said. “That was probably my biggest momentum-saving putt.

“I was making a lot of big putts.”

His only bad holes on the back nine were 14 and 15, both par-4s, where he made bogeys.

Playing final three holes into the wind, he parred all three.

Last year, Knapton didn’t know he was leading the first round because of a glitch in the Golf Genius app that combined the Regular and Senior divisions in the same leaderboard. That experience settled him down this year, even though he was nearly in the same position.

“Last year when I saw it, mentally it was very tough for me,” he said. “My experience last year was so helpful, because I saw where I was throughout the round and I wasn’t freaking out about it. I was able to handle it and I played really well.”

Brown, who played with Boockmeier, also had an all-par front nine, then had a tough time on the back nine with five bogeys and two birdies for a 39. Christensen had a similar round, with 35 on the front nine (birdie-bogey) and 39 on the back (four bogeys, one birdie).

Koszarek had the opposite experience, shooting 4-over 39 on the front nine behind a double bogey and two bogeys, then shooting 1-under 35 on the back nine with eight pars and a birdie on 13.

Kuiper, who shot 77 in the first round last year before finishing strong to win, had another tough start with six bogeys and just two birdies (holes 8 and 10).

“Nothing really was going well today for me,” Kuiper said. “I just was not hitting it good. I started off not very good on the front, then started to hit it better; then the back nine came around. I just had a couple of bad bogeys and a couple bad shots that led to bogeys.

“There is a lot of golf left and I’m only four behind. I’ll just go out, hopefully work on some things and play a bit better (Saturday) and Sunday.”

Bendtsen had an unusual round that included a triple bogey on the 192-yard, par-3 fourth hole and an eagle on 10 from 15 feet. But he had just one other birdie and had four bogeys on the back nine.

“On 4, I flew the green and made triple bogey there,” Bendtsen said. “I got back to even, but I made some really bad bogeys from the fairway today. I didn’t hit it that bad, I just had a few bad swings.”

Notes

ACES HIGH FOR HANSEN: The shot of the day belonged to three-time Tri-Course champion Bruce Hansen, who is just three months short of his 80th birthday.

Playing in the Senior Division, Hansen had the first hole-in-one on Meadowbrook’s fourth hole in tournament history, using a 4-hybrid to hole out from 176 yards. It was the fourth ace at Meadowbrook in the Tri-Course — there were two in back-to-back groups on the second hole in 2001 and one on 11 in 2003.

“I hit it solid right at it with a little draw and over the bunker,” said Hansen, who has had six previous holes-in-one, including one other one at Meadowbrook around 30 years ago. “I saw it rolling toward the pin, then it just disappeared. I thought it was going to be like (a few feet away), but you can’t tell when you’re 170 yards away.”

Other than that, he had four double bogeys and four bogeys in his round for an 80, placing him 12th in the Senior Division.

FAMILIAR FACE LEADS SENIORS: Jeff Thomas, who returns to Racine from his home in California every year for the Tri-Course, is not surprisingly the leader in the Senior Division after a 73.

Thomas, who won the senior title by eight shots last year, was even-par on the front nine with three birdies, three pars and three bogeys, then shot a 38 on the back nine that included two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Dick Angel is second at 74, Paul Lehmann is third at 76 and there’s a three-way tie for fourth at 77 (John Daniels, Kai Kamakian, Mike Greb).