Local golf: Bendtsen show he's still got it, roars into Tri-Course lead

RACINE — Bendt Bendtsen III is a busy man.

Between running his business and being a husband and a new father, the man who has 13 combined Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship and Racine County Men’s Open titles doesn’t have as much time to play golf as he once did.

Yet here he is, at age 36, still showing everyone how it’s done.

Bendtsen opened the second round of the 60th Tri-Course Saturday with a 4-under par 32 and even though he had three bogeys on the back nine, his 3-under 69 propelled him to the lead of the Regular Division of the tournament, which is sponsored by RangeTime.

Bendtsen is in position to win his fourth Tri-Course, but first since winning three in a row from 2006 to 2008, after which he turned pro. He had his amateur status reinstated last year, but just too late to play in the Tri-Course.

Two-time Tri-Course champion Joe O’Brien matched Bendtsen on the front nine with four birdies, then had three straight bogeys on the back nine and finished with a 1-under 71 to put him two shots back.

Defending champion Ricky Kuiper and Mike Masik Jr. each shot a 73 and are tied for third at 148.

First-round leader Tom Boockmeier started fast with two birdies in his first three holes, then had eight bogeys and a double bogey over the next 15 to shoot an 80 and drop to fifth, seven shots behind Bendtsen.

The final round of the Tri-Course will be played Sunday at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, the first time the course has hosted the final round of the tournament.

In the final pairing of the day Sunday, scheduled for 1:32 p.m., Bendtsen, O’Brien and Kuiper will play together for the second straight day.

Bendtsen and O’Brien, who are Racine Country Club members, were tied with Kuiper and Masik at 75 after the first round, but Bendtsen and O’Brien both passed Boockmeier and took a one-shot lead on the field after the front nine.

Bendtsen and O’Brien each had birdies on the 473-yard, par-5 first and 359-yard, par-4 fifth holes, but Bendtsen preceded the birdie on 5 by making the only birdie of the day on the difficult 184-yard, par-3 fourth hole, which requires a shot to an elevated, sloping green. He hit his tee shot two feet from the flag.

“That is huge there,” Bendtsen said.

He made what he called a “really good par save on 8 (168 yards, par-3),” making a 12-foot par putt after hitting his birdie putt past the hole, then he added his fourth birdie on the 524-yard, par-5 ninth hole, making a putt from off the green.

After another birdie on the 176-yard, par-3 10th hole, Bendtsen came back to field a little bit, making three bogeys and just one birdie over his final eight holes.

“On 10, I made a big breaker from 25 feet, but I cooled off little from there,” Bendtsen said. “I three-putted 12 (for bogey) and on 16 and 17, I just hit bad tee shots.

He finished with a par on the 554-yard, par-5 18th hole for the low round of the day and the tournament.

Even with the bobbles, Bendtsen showed that his reduced time on the course hasn’t messed with his game too much.

“I know the game is still there,” said Bendtsen, who still holds the tournament scoring record of 9-under par set in 2008. “It’s streaky nowadays, not like the old days, where I knew I was going to play well because I was putting a lot of time into it.

“Now, it’s just you get it going a little bit and see if the timing is good that day. I can still play, it’s just not there every day.”

Bendtsen said playing with O’Brien, with whom he plays at least twice a week, and Kuiper, who also plays often with both, made it a relaxing round, relatively speaking.

“Coming to our home course, we got off to a fast start and we feeding off each other,” Bendtsen said. “It is nice between shots — when you can talk to someone, time goes faster and when you’re making a shot, you can still focus.”

O’Brien nearly made a birdie on 9 that would have given him a 31 on the front nine, but his game hit a snag beginning with the 444-yard, par-4 11th hole, where he made the first of three straight bogeys.

He got back in rhythm and made three straight pars, then another bogey on the 373-yard, par-4 17th hole set him back again.

The 18th hole didn’t look promising either after his third shot landed in the rough in a slight dip, leaving him a tricky chip shot.

His disappointment turned into elation as he perfectly struck the ball and holed the shot for a huge boost of momentum to carry into the final round.

“We both know the first six holes are getable if you’re playing well and sure enough, I birdied four of the first six and I was hitting the ball well,” O’Brien said. “The back nine was a completely different story. I had three bogeys in a row and a couple of them were good bogeys, that is, putts I made to save bogey.

“That’s what kept the round going. I kept to talking to Ben Kusters, my caddy, saying ‘bogeys don’t kill you, doubles do,’ so I kept the doubles off the card and I was able to fight, scratch and claw until 18. To chip in on 18 was huge.”

As for trying to catch up with Bendtsen, or at least keeping up with him, O’Brien said he’s going to have to “try to make a bunch of birdies and see if we can put a little pressure on him.”

Kuiper had another “eh” round, he said. He still had 15 pars and two bogeys after opening his round with a birdie on the first hole, but otherwise didn’t feel good about any aspect of his game.

“I got up and down on the first hole for a birdie and that was the only highlight of the day,” Kuiper said. “Everything else was lag putts to two feet and putt for par. I had a couple bogeys that were bad and I didn’t give myself any opportunities for birdie. I just couldn’t get it going.”

The biggest highlight may have been getting to play with Bendtsen and O’Brien.

“It was fun, for sure,” Kuiper said. “I’ve played a lot of golf with Bendt and Joe, and to get that pairing in the second round was fun no matter what. They’re two great guys.”

Kuiper’s strategy for the final round is much like O’Brien’s — make some birdies.

“We’ve all played (Johnson Park) a ton,” Kuiper said. “I just have to hit it solid, make some putts, shoot lowest I can go and see what Benny does.”

Masik, who has never won the Tri-Course, started and finished well, but wasn’t pleased with the middle of his round.

He made a birdie on the 388-yard, par-3 second hole, then “fell asleep” in the middle of his round with five bogeys in an eight-hole stretch.

After he woke up, he birdied three of his last four holes, just missing an eagle putt on the 485-yard, par-5 15th hole; just missing a 25-foot birdie putt on the 204-yard, par-3 16th; making a six-footer for birdie on 17; and making a two-footer for birdie on 18.

“Toward the end of the front nine, I fell asleep and lost focus,” Masik said. “But I hit good shots on all of them (the final four holes) and had a really good finish.

“This course is so perfect out here — the greens are the right speed and the right consistently.”

Boockmeier said after the first round he wanted to keep the ball below the hole during the second round. His round started well with birdies on the first and third holes, but his strategy didn’t quite pan out the rest of the way. He had a double bogey 5 on the eighth hole and seven bogeys on the back nine.

“I definitely didn’t stay below the hole today,” Boockmeier said. “From 9 into the clubhouse, I probably had a majority of holes where I was putting downhill or chipping downhill.

“I didn’t drive it particularly well either, so there were a lot of punch-outs and a lot of kind of hoping and praying into the greens. I just rode an epic bogey train.”

Trying to recover from a seven-shot deficit to a player like Bendtsen won’t be easy, but Boockmeier is going to give it everything he has.

“I feel comfortable out there (at Johnson Park, the site of his Junior Masters victories in 2009 and 2011),” Boockmeier said. “I have the benefit of the leaderboards with Golf Genius (scoring app) and I can see where everyone is at all times.

“I’m probably going to reach for the fences with the driver and hopefully get on a birdie train. Hopefully I can make double-digit birdies, because I might need that.”

Joe Knapton, who began the day one shot behind Boockmeier, played well over the first 16 holes, making back-to-back birdies on 8 and 9 to cap a 38 on the front nine, but on 17, he hooked his tee shot into the water and trees and finished with a quadruple bogey 8.

He struggled to a bogey on the final hole for an 82, just keeping him in the top 10 at 154.

“I think that just kind of shocked me,” Knapton said. “It was a good day until the end, but it happens. Overall, I’m happy.”

Notes

THOMAS KEEPS SENIOR LEAD: Jeff Thomas continued his quest for his second straight Senior Division title Saturday by shooting the best senior round of the day, a 4-over 76, and expand his lead to four shots over Dick Angel.

Thomas, the 1979 Tri-Course champion, shot 2-under 34 on the front with four birdies, then had a triple bogey on 11 and shot 42 on the back nine for a two-day total of 149. Angel is at 153 and John Daniels and three-time Tri-Course champion Kai Kamakian are tied for third at 155 after 78s.

SHOT OF THE DAY?: If Bruce Hansen’s hole-in-one at Meadowbrook Friday was the best shot of the Tri-Course so far, Jerry McCarthy can claim the most unusual shot of the tournament.

McCarthy, a long-time participant in the Tri-Course, had an epic drive to open his round Saturday, but unfortunately, not in a good way.

On the first tee, which is right next to the pro shop, McCarthy snap-hooked his tee shot into a tree and the ball not only bounced over the building, but also across adjacent Northwestern Avenue.

Despite the ignominious start, McCarthy finished with an 11-over par 83 and a two-day total of 162, easily making the cut.

• For the first time, the cut for the Tri-Course was made after the second round. The cut was at 169, meaning 42 players advanced to the final round in the Regular Division.

Greg Romano was above the cut at 172, but as a former champion, he is exempt from being cut.

The Senior Division cut was at 164.

UNUSUAL FINISH ON TAP: With Johnson Park being used as the course for the final round for the first time, there will also be another first — finishing on a par-3 hole.

The iconic 193-yard 18th hole will make this a rare occurrence in tournament golf, regardless of the level of play.

According to the Wikipedia entry on the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, the 1997 U.S. Open at Congressional was played in the then-traditional order of holes on the Blue course, which included a 204-yard, par-3 18th hole. It was the first time, and only time, that tournament ended on a par-3.

“That doesn’t happen very often,” O’Brien said. “I can’t think of a course that ends on a par-3 other than Johnson Park. It will be interesting — we’ve been talking about it before tournament started.”