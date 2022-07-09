 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY RECAP | RACINE TRI-COURSE AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Local golf: Bendtsen show he's still got it as he sprints into Tri-Course lead

RACINE — Bendt Bendtsen III is a busy man.

Between running his business and being a husband and a new father, the man who has 13 combined Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship and Racine County Men’s Open titles doesn’t have as much time to play golf as he once did.

Yet here he is, at age 36, still showing everyone how it’s done.

Bendt Bendtsen III

Bendtsen

Bendtsen opened the second round of the 60th Tri-Course Saturday with a 4-under par 32 and even though he had three bogeys on the back nine, his 3-under 69 propelled him to the lead of the tournament sponsored by RangeTime.

Bendtsen is in position to win his fourth Tri-Course, but first since winning three in a row from 2006 to 2008, after which he turned pro. He had his amateur status reinstated last year.

Joe O'Brien, golfer

O'Brien

Two-time Tri-Course champion Joe O’Brien matched Bendtsen on the front nine with four birdies, then had three straight bogeys on the back nine and finished with a 1-under 71 to put him two shots back.

Ricky Kuiper, golfer

Kuiper
Mike Masik Jr., golfer

Masik

Defending champion Ricky Kuiper and Mike Masik Jr. each shot a 73 and are tied for third at 148.

Tom Boockmeier, golfer

Boockmeier

First-round leader Tom Boockmeier started fast with two birdies in his first three holes, then had eight bogeys and a double bogey over the next 15 to shoot an 80 and drop to fifth, seven shots behind Bendtsen.

This story will be updated.

Scores, tee times available online

The scores of the Regular and Senior divisions of the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, along with the tee times for Saturday and Sunday, are online at www.golfgenius.com/pages/8462938451170315079 or on the Golf Genius app available for Apple and Android phones. The login code for both is RZCMQN.

