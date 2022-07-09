Local golf: Bendtsen show he's still got it as he sprints into Tri-Course lead

RACINE — Bendt Bendtsen III is a busy man.

Between running his business and being a husband and a new father, the man who has 13 combined Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship and Racine County Men’s Open titles doesn’t have as much time to play golf as he once did.

Yet here he is, at age 36, still showing everyone how it’s done.

Bendtsen opened the second round of the 60th Tri-Course Saturday with a 4-under par 32 and even though he had three bogeys on the back nine, his 3-under 69 propelled him to the lead of the tournament sponsored by RangeTime.

Bendtsen is in position to win his fourth Tri-Course, but first since winning three in a row from 2006 to 2008, after which he turned pro. He had his amateur status reinstated last year.

Two-time Tri-Course champion Joe O’Brien matched Bendtsen on the front nine with four birdies, then had three straight bogeys on the back nine and finished with a 1-under 71 to put him two shots back.

Defending champion Ricky Kuiper and Mike Masik Jr. each shot a 73 and are tied for third at 148.

First-round leader Tom Boockmeier started fast with two birdies in his first three holes, then had eight bogeys and a double bogey over the next 15 to shoot an 80 and drop to fifth, seven shots behind Bendtsen.

