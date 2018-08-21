Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Ives Grove Women

Event: Low Gross on Odd Holes

18 HOLES

47. Low gross: Peg Geraghty 98. B — Event: Jeanette Urick 52. Low gross: Connie Syslack 109. C — Event: Geri Spitznagle 59. Low gross: Jan Monfeli 110.

Scores under 100

Sue Slater 85, Sandy Nass 89, Pat Mielke 90, Connie Kirchner 92, Elaine Dishaw 94, Peg Geraghty 98, Mary Kay Madison 99.

9 HOLES

A-9 — Event-low gross: Jean Weber 29-49. AB-9 — Event: Diane Tristano 34. Low gross: Carol Swiden 56. B-9 — Event-low gross: Patty Wilk 37-64. C-9 — Event: Sue Waters 37. Low gross: Rosemary Oteman 62.

Score under 50

Jean Weber 49.

