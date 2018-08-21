Ives Grove Women
Event: Low Gross on Odd Holes
18 HOLES
47. Low gross: Peg Geraghty 98. B — Event: Jeanette Urick 52. Low gross: Connie Syslack 109. C — Event: Geri Spitznagle 59. Low gross: Jan Monfeli 110.
Scores under 100
Sue Slater 85, Sandy Nass 89, Pat Mielke 90, Connie Kirchner 92, Elaine Dishaw 94, Peg Geraghty 98, Mary Kay Madison 99.
9 HOLES
A-9 — Event-low gross: Jean Weber 29-49. AB-9 — Event: Diane Tristano 34. Low gross: Carol Swiden 56. B-9 — Event-low gross: Patty Wilk 37-64. C-9 — Event: Sue Waters 37. Low gross: Rosemary Oteman 62.
Score under 50
Jean Weber 49.
