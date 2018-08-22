Meadowbrook C.C. Men
Team Format: 2 Net Best Ball
T1. John Greenwood, John Kusters, Al Quadraccia, Bob Riccio, -10. T1. James Drakulich, Frank Kumosz, Paul Mikaelian, Steve Miley, -10.
Brown's Lake Women
9-Hole Event: Low Net
Class A — Nancy Daniels 36. Class B — Barb Warras 35. Class C — Linda Leclaire 30.
Scores under 50
Nancy Daniels 49.
9-Hole Tournament: Best Two out of Three Minus Handicap
Class A — 1. Carolyn Bauman 68. 2. Kathy Conley 72. Class B — 1. Cay Doorn 71. 2. Barb Remer 72. Class C — 1. Linda Leclaire 69. 2. Gidget Brown 74.
Washington Park Women
Event: Low Gross
Class A — Alma Alvarez 47. Class AB — Donna Fuller 60. Class B — Della Alvarez, Carolyn Schulz, Ruth Kane 69. Class C — Nancy Balcer 70.
Ives Grove G.L.
EAGLE: Kevin Kornelik, Aug. 22, White 7, 330 yards, par-4, using 7 iron; Ray Knapp, Aug. 22, White 5, 465 yards, par-5, using pitching wedge; Larry Foeckler, Aug. 22, Red 9, 500 yards, par-5, using 7 iron.
Commercial League
Fountain Hall;5-2
Baird Financial;5-2
Rojo's Pub I;4-3
Rojo's Pub II;3-4
Expert Tax Solutions;2-5
D+D Vacuum;2-5
Tuesday's results
Fountain Hall 186.8 (Cris Lamar 42, Nick Lamar 32), Baird Financial 190 (Eric Litrenta 42, Jim Litrenta 33).
Rojo's Pub I 193 (Bob Hovey Sr. 42, Rob Klenys 32), Expert Tax Solutions 185.2 (Max Hovey 40, Bill Murphy 31).
Rojo's Pub II 195 (Tom Larson 42, Steve Barcotian 32), D+D Vacuum 225.2 (Don Larsen 56-40).
