Washington Park Golferettes
9-Hole Event: Net score
Class A-9 — Event: Mary Kay Madisen 31. Low Gross: Mary Kay Madisen 43. Class AB-9 — Event-Low Gross: Robin Kriegs 32-53. Class B-9 — Event-Low Gross: Julie Logic 33-56. Class C-9 — Event: Terry Yunden 29. Low Gross: Mary Ann Toutant 60, Gladys Geshay 60.
Scores under 50
Mary Kay Madisen 43, Sonja Clausen 49.
Johnson Park Women
Event: Trophy Play
Club Champion — Krystyna Kumosz. Low Gross: Kumosz, Sue Slater 84. 1st Flight — Elaine Dishaw. Low Gross: Deb Haman, Geri Petersen 92. 2nd Flight — Audrey Helgesen. 3rd Flight — Ann Albee. Low Gross: Ann Albee 105.
Scores under 100
Krystyna Kumosz 84, Sue Slater 84, Mary Bach 86, Pat Mielke 86, Laurie Hoeffert 90, Deb Haman 92, Geri Petersen 92, Vita Paukstelis 94, Sandy Nass 94, Pat Webers 95, Elaine Dishaw 95, Karen Weiss 96, Cheryl Heck 96.
9-Hole Event: Team Play
1. Beth Shelton, Ronnie Pendell, Elaine Parker, Sue Hammel, 235. 2. Lisa Hamilton, Sue Gipp, Cindy Fickenscher, Barb Mauer, 238. 3. Winnie DiChristopher, JoAn Kolpek, Michele Zalokar, 240.
Class AA9 — Low Gross: Connie Kirchner 46. Class A9 — Low Gross: Barb Mauer 52. Class B9 — Sue Hammel 54. Class C9 — Sue Gipp 71.
Brown's Lake Women
Event: Low Net
Class A — Rosie Chart 80. Class B — Polly Burright 80.
Ives Grove
HOLE-IN-ONE: Mike Bertucci, red course, sixth hole, par-3, 146 yards, using pitching wedge. Witnesses: Jim Wilks, Mike Dries, and Russ Carlson.
South Hills C.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Pat Shea, fourth hole, par-3, 99 yards, using driver. Witness: Jim Shea.
Washington Park
HOLE-IN-ONE: Tarale Spills, sixth hole, par-3, 171 yards, using 8-iron. Witness: Jason Applin.
