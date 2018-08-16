Johnson Park Women
18-Hole Event: Trophy Play
Scores under 100
Sue Slater 82, Sandy Nass 84, Pat Mielke 85, Cindy Konieczki 86, Krystyna Kumosz 87, Karen Weiss 90, Vita Paukstelis 92, Deb Haman 93, Ann Henry 93, Laurie Hoeffert 93, Sherry Pirk 94, Mary Bach 95, Pat Webers 96, Audrey Helgesen 98, Jean Weber 98, Cheryl Heck 99.
9-Hole Event: Combine 2 Longest and 2 Shortest Holes
CLASS AA9 — Event: Beth Shelton 22, Lisa Hamilton 22, Carol Swiden 22. Low Gross: Connie Kirchner 50. CLASS A9 — Event: Sue Helland 23, Sally Nelson 23. Low Gross: Ronnie Pendell 57, Barb Tylenda 57, Barb Mauer 57. CLASS B9 — Event: Sue Hammel 23. Low Gross: Linda Sliwa 53. CLASS C9 — Event: Barb Stevenson 28. Low Gross: Ruth Ann Schmidt 70.
Commercial League
Baird Financial;5-1
Fountain Hall;4-2
Rojo's Pub I;4-2
D+D Vacuum;2-4
Rojo's Pub II;2-4
Expert Tax Solutions;1-5
Tuesday's results
Fountain Hall 184 (Nick Lamar 42, Bob Burden 31), Rojo's Pub II 196.4 (Tom Larson 45, Chris Strege 33).
Baird Financial 172 (Alex Rosenquist 39, Jim Litrenta 30), Expert Tax Solutions 191 (Rick Gulan 55-35).
Rojo's Pub I 184 (Steve Beste 46-30), D+D Vacuum 187.4 (Shaunte Stills 46-30).
