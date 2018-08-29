Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Meadowbrook C.C. Women

18-Hole Event: Fairways Minus Putts

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A Flight — 1. Jill Gavigan 9 points. 2. Ann Rost 2 points. B Flight — 1. Karen Damrow 16 points. 2. Claudia Kraus 6 points.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments