MEADOWBROOK COUNTRY CLUB

HOLE-IN-ONE: Debra Truckey, No. 2, par-3, 130 yards, using 5-wood. Witnesses: Eric Hopkins, Patty Theuring, Tami Witt.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Julie Schroeder, No. 2, par-3, 130 yards, using 5-iron. Witnesses: Lindsay Koth, Liza Ruetten.

