Brown's Lake Women

9-Hole Event: Most One Putts

Class A — Jean Mohrbacker 6. Class B — Polly Burright 5.

Scores under 100:

Jean Mohrbacker 98.

Meadowbrook C.C. Men

HOLE-IN-ONE: Jarvis Brown, Racine, 11th hole, par-3, 169 yards, 8 iron.

