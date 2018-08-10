Brown's Lake Women
9-Hole Event: Most One Putts
Class A — Jean Mohrbacker 6. Class B — Polly Burright 5.
Scores under 100:
Jean Mohrbacker 98.
Meadowbrook C.C. Men
HOLE-IN-ONE: Jarvis Brown, Racine, 11th hole, par-3, 169 yards, 8 iron.
