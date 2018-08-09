Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Johnson Park Women

Event: Revert two highest holes to par

Class AA9 — Event-Low Gross: Peggy Redfearn 43-47 Class A9 — Event-Low Gross: Marcia Sieckman 45-52. Class B9 — Event-Low Gross: Margaret Wemmert 46-52. Class C9 — Event-Low Gross: Sue Gipp 51-60.

Scores under 50:

Peggy Redfearn 47.

Washington Park Golferettes

9-Hole Event: Score minus putts

Class A — Event: Diane Kelly 33. Low Gross: Barb VanderLeest 49. Class AB — Event-Low Gross: Julia Peyton 33-48. Class B — Event-Low Gross: Julie Logic 36-36. Class C — Event-Low Gross: Gladys Geshay 41-56.

Scores under 50:

Julia Peyton 48, Barb VanderLeest 49.

Commercial Golf League

Baird Financial;4-1

Fountain Hall;3-2

Rojo's Pub I;3-2

D+D Vacuum;2-3

Rojo's Pub II;2-3

Expert Tax Solutions;1-4

Tuesday's results

Fountain Hall 187 (Cris Lamar 43-Nick Lamar 34), D+D Vacuum 193.6 (Chris Strege 49-29)

Rojo's Pub II 190.6 (Tom Larson 46-Jay Moore 26), Expert Tax Solutions 203 (Bill Murphy 50-Roy Klemp 35)

Baird Financial 181 (Alex Rosenquist 36-32), Rojo's Pub I 174.4 (Bob Hovey Sr. 40-Roy Klemp 30)

