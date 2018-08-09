Johnson Park Women
Event: Revert two highest holes to par
Class AA9 — Event-Low Gross: Peggy Redfearn 43-47 Class A9 — Event-Low Gross: Marcia Sieckman 45-52. Class B9 — Event-Low Gross: Margaret Wemmert 46-52. Class C9 — Event-Low Gross: Sue Gipp 51-60.
Scores under 50:
Peggy Redfearn 47.
Washington Park Golferettes
9-Hole Event: Score minus putts
Class A — Event: Diane Kelly 33. Low Gross: Barb VanderLeest 49. Class AB — Event-Low Gross: Julia Peyton 33-48. Class B — Event-Low Gross: Julie Logic 36-36. Class C — Event-Low Gross: Gladys Geshay 41-56.
Scores under 50:
Julia Peyton 48, Barb VanderLeest 49.
Commercial Golf League
Baird Financial;4-1
Fountain Hall;3-2
Rojo's Pub I;3-2
D+D Vacuum;2-3
Rojo's Pub II;2-3
Expert Tax Solutions;1-4
Tuesday's results
Fountain Hall 187 (Cris Lamar 43-Nick Lamar 34), D+D Vacuum 193.6 (Chris Strege 49-29)
Rojo's Pub II 190.6 (Tom Larson 46-Jay Moore 26), Expert Tax Solutions 203 (Bill Murphy 50-Roy Klemp 35)
Baird Financial 181 (Alex Rosenquist 36-32), Rojo's Pub I 174.4 (Bob Hovey Sr. 40-Roy Klemp 30)
