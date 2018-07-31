Ives Grove Women
Event: Throw Out 3 Worst Holes
18 HOLES
Championship flight — Event-low gross: Sue Slater 62-80. A Flight — Event-low gross: Mary Angie Coyle 74-97. B Flight — Event-low gross: Cyndi Wilkinson 75-96. C Flight — Event: Barb hanke 85. Low gross: Gerry Spitznagle 105.
Scores under 100
Sue Slater 80, Pat Mielke 85, Connie Kirchner 92, Vita Paukstelis 93, Cyndi Wilkinson 96, Carol Boehme 97, Mary Angie Coyle 97.
9 HOLES
A-9 — Event-low gross: Jean Weber 29-50. AB-9 — Event-low gross: Dana Ruland 29-51. B-9 — Event: Diane Parenteau 25. Low gross: Ronnie Pendell, Parenteau 58. C9 — Event: Rosemary Oteman 35. Low gross: Carol Steinmetz 63.
Net Play Tournament
Top three finishers
Class A — 1. Jean Weber 108, 2. Diane Kelly 109, 3. Winnie DiChristopher 111. Class AB — 1. Lisa Hamilton 108, 32. (tie) Marcia Sieckman 116, Barb Vanderleest 116. Class B — 1. (tie) Diane Parenteau 110, Ronnie Pendell 110, 3. Susan Schuetze 112. Class C — 1. Carol Larsen 101, 2. Carol Steinmetz 106, 3. Sue Waters 110.
Shoop Park Women
EVENT: Low putts on even holes
Class AA — Event-low gross: Beth Shelton 5-55. Class A — Event-low gross: Sue Renquist 6-76. Class B — Event-low gross: Phyllis Szmczak 6-66. Class C — Event-low gross: Nancy Litrenta 7-86.
Meadowbrook C.C. Women
18-Hole Event: Fairways Minus Putts
A flight — 1. Kathy Johnson 14 points, 2. Bonnie Kearney 5 points. B flight — 1. Claudia Kraus 12 points, 2. Julie Peterson 4 points.
Scores under 100
Bonnie Kearney 94, Kathy Johnson 99.
9-Hole Event: Low Score on Odd Holes
1. Annette Wilson 33, 2. (tie) Amanda Lawler 36, Jan Albright 36, 4. Sandy Wolter 37.
South Hills C.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Pat McNally, Sturtevant, fourth hole, par-3, 102 yards, using pitching wedge. Witnesses: Vic Erato, Frank LaBoda.
