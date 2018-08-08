Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Washington Park Women

Event: Five Best Holes

Class A — Event-Low Gross: Marilyn Venne 23-49 Class AB — Event-Low Gross: Donna Fuller 28-52. Class B — Event: Joan Walter 24. Low Gross: Linda Metz 58. Class C — Event-Low Gross: Claire Weber 33-72.

Brown's Lake Women

9-Hole Event: Most One Putts

Class A — Carolyn Bauman 4. Class B — Betty Altenburg, Sue Weis 2. Class C — Diane Mee 3.

