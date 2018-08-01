Meadowbrook C.C. Men
Event: Reverse Bridgeman
1. Joe Knapton, Russ Carlsen, Al Quaddraccia, Steve Miley -17. 2. Al Wallat, Bob Lewens, Dave Durment, James Drakulich -16.
Washington Park Women
Event: Best Scores 1, 2, 3
Class A — Event: Diana Munoz, Nancy Larsen, Alma Alvarez - 20. Low Gross: Diana Munoz - 51. Class AB — Event-Low Gross: Joyce Klema 19-55. Class B — Event: Joan Walter 24. Low Gross: Della Alvarez 67. Class C — Event: Carol Kochanski 26. Low Gross: Hannah Wosilait 70.
Brown's Lake Women
9-Hole Event: Substitute Par For 3 Worst Holes
Class A — Nancy Daniels 43. Class B Nancy Usher 49. Class C Marlene Anderson 55.
Ives Grove Women
9-Hole Event: Net Play Tournament
Top three finishers
Class A — 1. Jean Weber 108, 2. Diane Kelly 109, 3. Winnie DiChristopher 111. Class AB — 1. Lisa Hamilton 108, 32. (tie) Marcia Sieckman 116, Barb Vanderleest 116, 3. Jean Chambers 118. Class B — 1. (tie) Diane Parenteau 110, Ronnie Pendell 110, 2. Susan Schuetze 112, 3. Margaret Wemmert 113. Class C — 1. Carol Larsen 101, 2. Carol Steinmetz 106, 3. Sue Waters 110.
