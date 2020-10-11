Laird redeems himself in playoff to win again in Las Vegas

And then he made it pay off.

"Sometimes you come back and just want to be playing great right away. I knew it would be a process," Laird said. "I knew it was trending the right direction and I was coming to a course I love. But I wasn't getting ahead of myself, thinking I was going to come back and win as soon as I did. Just makes it that much sweeter."

He was No. 351 in the world, the third winner in the last four regular PGA Tour events to be ranked outside the top 300.

Laird needed a pair of top-10 finishes in opposite-field events at the end of the 2019 season just to keep his card. Now the 37-year-old Scot is exempt through the 2023 season, and he's headed back to the Masters in April.

The bogey on the 18th hole in regulation gave Laird a 68 to fall into a playoff at 23-under 261 with Wolff and Cook, who each closed with a 66.

Laird appeared to have everything going his way when he caught a buried lie near the lip of a bunker while facing a front pin on the par-5 ninth. He blasted away, turned his head and looked back to see the superb shot trickle into the cup for eagle. He played the hole in 7 under for the week.

It gave him a three-shot lead heading to the back nine. But he couldn't hold it.