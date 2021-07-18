Kuiper wins first Tri-Course

RACINE — It took a while for things to develop in the final round of the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship Sunday.

But once they did, Ricky Kuiper shone through.

Kuiper, who entered the final round two shots behind leader Paul Koszarek and one shot behind second-place Todd Schaap, remained steady on the back nine while his two competitors struggled and won the tournament for the first time.

Kuiper finished the final round with a 4-under-par 68, calmly knocking in an eight-foot birdie putt on the 554-yard, par-5 18th hole, to finish at 1-over 216.

Schaap, who matched Kuiper shot-for-shot on the front nine before a 4-over start on the back nine set him back, was second at 221.

Zach Shawhan, who was playing in the penultimate group, shot a 74 and moved up into third place at 222.

Koszarek, who played well in Saturday’s second round at Meadowbrook Country Club, never got his game going and finished fourth at 228.

Kuiper’s final round matches the second-best final round in tournament history.

Last year, Kuiper battled Bendt Bendtsen down the stretch in the Racine County Men’s Open, which Bendtsen won in a playoff.

