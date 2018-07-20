MIKE BENCRISCUTTO JUNIOR MASTERS
At H.F. Johnson Park G.C., par 72
Friday
CHAMPIONSHIP OF MATCH PLAY
18-and-under
Sean Murphy def. Zak Kulka 1 up (38 holes)
16-and-under
Cameron Huss def. Jack Lutze 1 up
