MIKE BENCRISCUTTO JUNIOR MASTERS

At H.F. Johnson Park G.C., par 72

Friday

CHAMPIONSHIP OF MATCH PLAY

18-and-under

Sean Murphy def. Zak Kulka 1 up (38 holes)

16-and-under

Cameron Huss def. Jack Lutze 1 up

