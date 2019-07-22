Eight Racine County golfers are in the mix to make the cut for match play Monday after the first qualifying round in the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters State Match Play Championship at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.
Six of those players are in the 18-and-under division, led by Zach Shawhan of Racine, who is just one shot off the lead after a 1-over-par 73.
Also in the top 32 (the cut for match play is the top 32 players in each age division) are Grant Wininger and Connor Brown of Racine, and Nate Koch of Franksville, who are all tied for 16th at 78. Also above the cutline for 18-and-under are Ryan Fitzpatrick of Racine (28th, 82) and Jake Reynolds of Racine (30th, 84).
Four players — Ethan Carrick of Sun Prairie, Danny Sanicki of Menomonee Falls, James Gilmore of Verona and Zack Walsh of Elm Grove — shot even-par 72s to share the first-round lead.
In the 16-and-under division, Racine’s Brayden LoPiccolo is tied for eighth at 78, Samuel Nolan is tied for 31st at 86 and Zeb Braun is just below the cutline, tied for 35th at 87.
Match play begins Wednesday morning and continues through Thursday before the 36-hole finals in each age group on Friday.
