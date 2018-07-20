It took Middleton’s Sean Murphy 38 holes — two more than were scheduled — to upset Zak Kulka of Beaver Dam in the 18-and-under division finals at the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters Friday at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.
On the final hole, Murphy chipped to within a foot to save par. Kulka missed birdie and par putts that would’ve won or tied the match, allowing Murphy to take the championship.
Murphy was ranked eighth entering the tournament, whereas Kulka was No. 6.
Murphy defeated Nathan Stine in the second round, who had upset Racine’s Zach Shawhan in 21 holes during round one. Kulka beat Franksville’s Nate Koch by two in the first round.
16-and-under division
Even though extra holes weren’t necessary, it was still a close match as No. 3 Cameron Huss of Kenosha defeated Brookfield’s Jack Lutze, who was ranked fourth.
Huss never trailed throughout the match, although the score was tied entering the 17th hole.
The championship was the only match where Huss didn’t win handily, having sealed his victory through, at most, 15 holes in his previous four matches.
In the first round, Lutze had defeated Racine’s Zak Lavassor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.