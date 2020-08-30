Jon Rahm makes the biggest putt to win a thriller at BMW

There was the 6-iron from 218 yards for his third shot on the par-5 15th after his tee shot went into the trees and barely came out, setting up a key birdie. There was his 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th for a two-shot lead that Johnson erased with two birdies of his own, none bigger than the last one.

"That stretch of waiting for DJ, him making the putt, going in the playoff, me making the putt, then trying to stay mentally in it just in case he made the last putt, it's been a roller coaster, but so much fun," Rahm said.

He put behind him the one-shot penalty that even on Saturday he worried would come back to haunt him, and he thought about it briefly when Johnson had the long birdie putt on the 18th in regulation.

All he could think about on the 18th green in the playoff was finding a way to get to the next hole, knowing he had a putt from one end of the green to the other and Johnson had a 30-footer.

And then it was over. Rahm won for the second time this year, and for the 11th time worldwide in his four years as a pro. His first win came at Torrey Pines when he made a 60-foot eagle putt and wound up winning by three.