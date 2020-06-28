Johnson wins Travelers to extend career-long season streak

He was two strokes behind Johnson on the 17th fairway when the weather horn blew for an hour-long storm delay.

Johnson came out of the delay and hit his tee shot on 16 into a greenside bunker. His second shot went well past the hole and made bogey to cut his lead to a stroke.

"I've had a few missed cuts, so to come back and finish a solo second is nice, but to to be that close and perform and be right there, I'm just a little disappointed right now," Streelman said.

Johnson was at 19 under when his tee shot on the par-4 15th went left and came inches from going into the signature lake that surrounds the finishing holes. His first pitch didn't make it to the green, and he hit the second to 4 feet to save par.

"It was lucky, but a still had to made a good up-and-down to make par," he said.

Mackenzie Hughes, who shot a first-round 60, had a 67 to tie for third with 23-year-old Will Gordon at 17 under. Hughes made 48-foot birdie putt on 17, which he started well left of the hole and watched as turned right to the flag. He finished the round with a much straighter 43-foot birdie putt on 18.