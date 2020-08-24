Johnson back to No. 1 with performance that looked the part

He came off the disappointment of another major that was in his grasp — the PGA Championship was his fifth runner-up finish in the majors, including the career Grand Slam of silver medals — by steamrolling the top 125 players outside Boston.

Claude Harmon III, his swing coach, recalls Johnson showing up for The Northern Trust, going to the range and then saying, "Bro, what am I supposed to be working on again? I was hitting it good in San Francisco."

And he was. Johnson had a one-shot lead going into the final round at Harding Park and shot 68, only to lose to a 65 by Collin Morikawa. There was disappointment in not adding to his lone major (2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont) but not in the way he played that week.

"I didn't feel like I really did anything wrong at he PGA," Johnson said. "Generally, you shoot 68 on Sunday in a major with the lead on a tough golf course, you're going to win most of the time. So obviously, Collin jut played very, very well. ... Went home and took a few days off, and then got back to work. The game started feeling really good."

He moved to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup, the fifth time in the postseason he has been at the top. The trick is being No. 1 when it ends at East Lake in two weeks, and that has proven difficult.