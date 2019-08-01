Amateur player Paul Koszarek of Waterford shot a 2-over-par 74 Wednesday at the Washington County Golf Course in Hartford to qualify for the Wisconsin State Open.
Koszarek, a regular contender in local tournaments, tied for 12th in State Open qualifier No. 7, the last regular qualifying tournament for the State Open.
- Monday at Whistling Straits in Haven, amateur Zach Nash of Waterford beat out three other players and qualified for the State Open.
Nash shot an 80 and tied with six other players for three available spots. He beat out one pro and two amateurs to make it in.
UTAH STATE WOMEN’S AMATEUR: Waterford High School graduate Taitum Beck, who plays for Weber State University in Utah, tied for 14th in stroke play qualifying to reach the match play round of the Utah Women’s State Amateur at Logan Country Golf and Country Club in Logan, Utah.
In what turned out to be her only match, Beck led Anna Kennedy 3 up with three holes left, but lost all three to take the match to extra holes. Kennedy won on the 20th hole.
