Golf: Three local players make cut for WSGA State Amateur

Three golfers with Racine County ties finished in the top 12 Monday and qualified for the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship.

In a State Amateur qualifier at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant, MCC members Todd Schaap of Kenosha and Ricky Kuiper of Racine led the local trio by tying for seventh place with even-par 71s.

Joining the two was Paul Koszarek of Waterford, who was one of four players to tie for 11th place at 1-over-par 72.

Just missing a qualifying spot was Brian Eitel of Racine, who also tied for 11th at 72 and is the second alternate.

Two other players, John Feiner and Daniel Conti of Mount Pleasant, were one shot away from a potential qualifying berth by shooting 73.

The 119th State Amateur Championship is scheduled to be played July 27-30 at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills.

