Golf: Steger withstands weather delay, holds on to County Open lead

YORKVILLE — After making birdies on his first two holes to open the second round of the Racine County Men’s Open Saturday, Kaylor Steger appeared to be on the verge of putting some major distance between him and his closest pursuers.
Not so fast, the golf gods said.
Steger jumped out to a quick start with three birdies on his first five holes, but gave back all three shots in a three-hole span on his second nine and salvaged a 2-under-par 70 on the White and Blue nines at Ives Grove Golf Links.
The mini-tour pro, who had two birdies on the Blue nine after his rough stretch, did increase his overall lead by one shot with a two-day total of 8-under 136 in the Championship Flight of the 49th annual County Open. His second birdie came after a two-hour weather delay.
Amateur Matt Ellis, who started the day in third place, three shots behind Steger after a first-round 69, had a rough finish after the delay, but he still matched Steger’s 70 to remain three back at 5-under 139.
The third member of the final pairing Saturday, amateur Ramiro Romo, was second after the first round, but slipped back slightly after a 73 Saturday and is third at 141.
Ricky Kuiper, the reigning Racine Tri-Course and 2017 County Open champion, remained in the mix after a 1-under 71 Saturday. Kuiper, who shot a tournament-record 63 in the second round last year, is the only other player under par overall at 1-under 143.
The final round begins at 7:15 a.m. Sunday on the Red and White nines at Ives Grove with the Third, Second and First flights, respectively. The Championship Flight is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., with the final group of Steger, Ellis and Romo teeing off at 12:09 p.m.
Steger, who opened the tournament with a 66 Friday, was on fire early in the second round. He birdied the 530-yard, par-5 first hole on the White nine and followed with another birdie on the 180-yard, par-3 White No. 2. He could have had even more birdies, he said, but had several near-misses.
“I missed four more birdie putts and I lipped them out,” Steger said. “I had it going.”
He added another birdie on the 525-yard, par-5 White No. 5, then finished the White nine with four straight pars for a 33.
Meanwhile, Ellis, playing with Steger and Romo, had back-to-back birdies on the 445-yard, par-4 White No. 4 and on White No. 5 after an early bogey, and was still five back after nine holes.
“I made a good birdie on White 4 and and got my round turned around after a rocky start,” Ellis said.
The fortunes of both players turned around in a hurry on the Blue nine. The five-shot lead that Steger had after nine holes nearly disappeared after bad tee shots on two holes resulted in a bogey-par-double bogey start on Blue. Ellis went par-birdie-bogey to chop three shots off his deficit.
Steger’s tee shots on his 10th and 12th holes both went offline, including a tee shot into the water on the 385-yard, par-4 Blue No. 3.
“I blocked it left on both of them,” Steger said of his two errant tee shots. “(Blue 3) is a pretty easy hole, other than where I hit the tee ball.”
Steger steadied his game, and played his final six holes at 2-under. Still, Ellis was right with him. Ellis was a bit uneven on the Blue nine, alternating birdies and bogeys and throwing in two pars, and got within one shot of Steger three times.
The players were called off the course while the final group was on Blue 7 because of storms in the area. After they got back on the course, Steger parred the 230-yard, par-3 Blue 7 and 365-yard, par-4 Blue 8, while Ellis went bogey-birdie.
That got Ellis within one shot, and that’s when the golf gods decided to mess with him. Ellis hit his tee shot on the 545-yard, par-5 Blue 9 right down the middle of the fairway, but finished with a bogey, and Steger had a birdie for a two-shot swing.
“It was not a great last hole,” Ellis said. “Kaylor and I were only one shot apart going into 18 and I made a bad bogey from the middle of the fairway. He made a very efficient birdie and it’s back to where we started the day.
“He’s going to be tough to run down — he hits it very far and very straight. It will be fun to go out and try to chase him down, but I have to hit it like I did (Friday) and putt it like I did (Saturday) to have a chance. But there’s certainly a chance.”
Steger knows he is still in a tight battle and he’s isn’t counting out anyone, especially Ellis and Romo.
“I played 16 very good holes of golf and two bad ones,” Steger said of his day. “Matt struggled with his driver and if he hits the driver down the middle, his approach shots have been really good and he putted well today.”
Romo shot 1-over 37 on the White nine and was even on Blue, including a birdie on the final hole.
“I’ve seen some good golf out of (Romo),” Steger said. “He found himself in a lot of bunkers, and I’m sure he’s going to make some corrections and play pretty well (Sunday).”
Kuiper was 3-under through 15 holes, but had two bogeys over his final three holes after the weather delay.
Brian Eitel and former Open champions Mike Masik and Todd Schaap, who each shot 70 on Friday, are at 144, 145 and 146, respectively.
Other flights
The First, Second and Third flights began play Saturday at Browns Lake. Here’s the rundown:
FIRST FLIGHT: Rick Beilke shot a 79 to lead a very tight field. Larry DeRosier is second with an 80, David Funk is third at 82 and the top nine players are only nine shots apart.
SECOND FLIGHT: The gap is a little wider in this flight, with Al Henderson holding a four-shot lead after a 77. Jacob Davis is second with an 81 and Matt Ziegler is third at 85.
THIRD FLIGHT: Gary D'Amato, the senior writer for the online website Wisconsin.Golf, shot an 84 to lead the flight. Kyle Johnson and Kurt Anderson are tied for second at 87.