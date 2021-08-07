Golf: Steger withstands weather delay, holds on to County Open lead

Steger’s tee shots on his 10th and 12th holes both went offline, including a tee shot into the water on the 385-yard, par-4 Blue No. 3.

“I blocked it left on both of them,” Steger said of his two errant tee shots. “(Blue 3) is a pretty easy hole, other than where I hit the tee ball.”

Steger steadied his game, and played his final six holes at 2-under. Still, Ellis was right with him. Ellis was a bit uneven on the Blue nine, alternating birdies and bogeys and throwing in two pars, and got within one shot of Steger three times.

The players were called off the course while the final group was on Blue 7 because of storms in the area. After they got back on the course, Steger parred the 230-yard, par-3 Blue 7 and 365-yard, par-4 Blue 8, while Ellis went bogey-birdie.

That got Ellis within one shot, and that’s when the golf gods decided to mess with him. Ellis hit his tee shot on the 545-yard, par-5 Blue 9 right down the middle of the fairway, but finished with a bogey, and Steger had a birdie for a two-shot swing.

“It was not a great last hole,” Ellis said. “Kaylor and I were only one shot apart going into 18 and I made a bad bogey from the middle of the fairway. He made a very efficient birdie and it’s back to where we started the day.