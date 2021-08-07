 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf: Steger withstands weather delay, holds on to County Open lead
0 Comments

Golf: Steger withstands weather delay, holds on to County Open lead

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — After making birdies on his first two holes to open the second round of the Racine County Men’s Open Saturday, Kaylor Steger appeared to be on the verge of putting some major distance between him and his closest pursuers.

Not so fast, the golf gods said.

Kaylor Steger, golfer

Steger

Steger jumped out to a quick start with three birdies on his first five holes, but gave back all three shots in a three-hole span on his second nine and salvaged a 2-under-par 70 on the White and Blue nines at Ives Grove Golf Links.

The mini-tour pro, who had two birdies on the Blue nine after his rough stretch, did increase his overall lead by one shot with a two-day total of 8-under 136 in the Championship Flight of the 49th annual County Open. His second birdie came after a two-hour weather delay.

Matt Ellis, golfer

Ellis

Amateur Matt Ellis, who started the day in third place, three shots behind Steger after a first-round 69, had a rough finish after the delay, but he still matched Steger’s 70 to remain three back at 5-under 139.

Ramiro Romo

Romo

The third member of the final pairing Saturday, amateur Ramiro Romo, was second after the first round, but slipped back slightly after a 73 Saturday and is third at 141.

Ricky Kuiper, the reigning Racine Tri-Course and 2017 County Open champion, remained in the mix after a 1-under 71 Saturday. Kuiper, who shot a tournament-record 63 in the second round last year, is the only other player under par overall at 1-under 143.

The final round begins at 7:15 a.m. Sunday on the Red and White nines at Ives Grove with the Third, Second and First flights, respectively. The Championship Flight is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., with the final group of Steger, Ellis and Romo teeing off at 12:09 p.m.

Steger, who opened the tournament with a 66 Friday, was on fire early in the second round. He birdied the 530-yard, par-5 first hole on the White nine and followed with another birdie on the 180-yard, par-3 White No. 2. He could have had even more birdies, he said, but had several near-misses.

“I missed four more birdie putts and I lipped them out,” Steger said. “I had it going.”

He added another birdie on the 525-yard, par-5 White No. 5, then finished the White nine with four straight pars for a 33.

Meanwhile, Ellis, playing with Steger and Romo, had back-to-back birdies on the 445-yard, par-4 White No. 4 and on White No. 5 after an early bogey, and was still five back after nine holes.

“I made a good birdie on White 4 and and got my round turned around after a rocky start,” Ellis said.

The fortunes of both players turned around in a hurry on the Blue nine. The five-shot lead that Steger had after nine holes nearly disappeared after bad tee shots on two holes resulted in a bogey-par-double bogey start on Blue. Ellis went par-birdie-bogey to chop three shots off his deficit.

Steger’s tee shots on his 10th and 12th holes both went offline, including a tee shot into the water on the 385-yard, par-4 Blue No. 3.

“I blocked it left on both of them,” Steger said of his two errant tee shots. “(Blue 3) is a pretty easy hole, other than where I hit the tee ball.”

Steger steadied his game, and played his final six holes at 2-under. Still, Ellis was right with him. Ellis was a bit uneven on the Blue nine, alternating birdies and bogeys and throwing in two pars, and got within one shot of Steger three times.

The players were called off the course while the final group was on Blue 7 because of storms in the area. After they got back on the course, Steger parred the 230-yard, par-3 Blue 7 and 365-yard, par-4 Blue 8, while Ellis went bogey-birdie.

That got Ellis within one shot, and that’s when the golf gods decided to mess with him. Ellis hit his tee shot on the 545-yard, par-5 Blue 9 right down the middle of the fairway, but finished with a bogey, and Steger had a birdie for a two-shot swing.

“It was not a great last hole,” Ellis said. “Kaylor and I were only one shot apart going into 18 and I made a bad bogey from the middle of the fairway. He made a very efficient birdie and it’s back to where we started the day.

“He’s going to be tough to run down — he hits it very far and very straight. It will be fun to go out and try to chase him down, but I have to hit it like I did (Friday) and putt it like I did (Saturday) to have a chance. But there’s certainly a chance.”

Steger knows he is still in a tight battle and he’s isn’t counting out anyone, especially Ellis and Romo.

“I played 16 very good holes of golf and two bad ones,” Steger said of his day. “Matt struggled with his driver and if he hits the driver down the middle, his approach shots have been really good and he putted well today.”

Romo shot 1-over 37 on the White nine and was even on Blue, including a birdie on the final hole.

“I’ve seen some good golf out of (Romo),” Steger said. “He found himself in a lot of bunkers, and I’m sure he’s going to make some corrections and play pretty well (Sunday).”

Kuiper was 3-under through 15 holes, but had two bogeys over his final three holes after the weather delay.

Brian Eitel and former Open champions Mike Masik and Todd Schaap, who each shot 70 on Friday, are at 144, 145 and 146, respectively.

Other flights

The First, Second and Third flights began play Saturday at Browns Lake. Here’s the rundown:

FIRST FLIGHT: Rick Beilke shot a 79 to lead a very tight field. Larry DeRosier is second with an 80, David Funk is third at 82 and the top nine players are only nine shots apart.

SECOND FLIGHT: The gap is a little wider in this flight, with Al Henderson holding a four-shot lead after a 77. Jacob Davis is second with an 81 and Matt Ziegler is third at 85.

THIRD FLIGHT: Gary D'Amato, the senior writer for the online website Wisconsin.Golf, shot an 84 to lead the flight. Kyle Johnson and Kurt Anderson are tied for second at 87.

Saturday's County Open scores

At Ives Grove G.L. (White nine to Blue nine), par-72

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Second round

136 — Kaylor Steger 66-70

139 — Matt Ellis 69-70

141 — Ramiro Romo 68-73

143 — Ricky Kuiper 72-71

144 — Brian Eitel 70-74

145 — Mike Masik 70-75

146 — Todd Schaap 70-76

148 — John Staehler 73-75

149 — Eric Schroeckenthaler 74-75

150 — Andy Podolak 78-72, Ben Shovers 74-76, Tom Chambers 71-79

151 — Chris Wood 75-76

153 — Zachary Shawhan 78-75, Geoff LaFleur 76-77, Ryan Fodor 74-79, Paul Lehmann 74-79

154 — Ian Schaefer 83-71, Ben Gabbey 71-83

155 — Ryan Pettibone 81-74, Eric Hertel 78-77

157 — Mike Cerny 80-77, Tim Monfeli 78-79, Ken Heffel 77-80

158 — Sam Nolan 82-76, Eric Jeppson 82-76, Ryan Tollaksen 80-78

159 — Slade Johnson 79-80, Jon Hubbard 82-77, Cameron Stoewe 81-78

160 — Blake Halversen 85-75, Scott Frayer 81-79

161 — Ryan Vollmer 80-81, Joe Knapton 79-82, Nate Koch 77-84, Gregory Romano 76-85

162 — Greg Gain 84-78, John Capozzi 79-83, David Lojeski 78-84

164 — Craig Johnson 83-81, Mike Gabbey 83-81

165 — John Daniels 82-83

166 — Jim Petit 84-82, Scott Brooks 81-85, Bruce Hansen 81-85

167 — Jim Covelli 85-82

168 — Andre Antreassian 85-83, Josh Kratochvil 85-83, Dan Kindl 84-84, Matt Hansen 83-85

169 — Zachary Nash 87-82, Simon Graham 84-85

171 — Jacob Reynolds 81-90

172 — Josh Sopczak 85-87

174 — John Lipp 89-85

176 — Chris Huebner 86-90

178 — Terry Schilz 89-89

180 — David Nelson 90-90, Cody Winiarski 88-92, Richard Baumgardt 87-93

181 — Brian Kelsey 98-83

182 — Ethan Shawhan 97-85

184 — Chris Balke 97-87

190 — Josh Towery 102-88

194 — Brent Odgen 96-98

237 — Curtis Centracchis 75-162

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

At Browns Lake G.C., par-72

FIRST FLIGHT

First round

79 — Rick Beilke

80 — Larry DeRosier

82 — David Funk

83 — Jeff Willis

84 — Mark Lesperance

85 — Andy Vogel, Jerry Romanowski

86 — Scott Squire

88 — Dave Smith

96 — Rick Kuiper

100 — Dave Maurer

SECOND FLIGHT

First round

77 — Al Henderson

81 — Jacob Davis

85 — Matt Ziegler

89 — Rick Krummel

89 — Dan Long, Scott Grissmeyer

90 — Mark Albertini

91 — Bob Vartanian

92 — Dana Kahle

93 — Vince D'Alie, Matt Giese

162 — Rick Birdsall

THIRD FLIGHT

First round

84 — Gary D'Amato

87 — Kyle Johnson, Kurt Anderson

90 — Eric Christensen, Jeff Broshot

92 — Mike Kateley, Martin Trudeau

94 — Scott Henderson

96 — David Arkenberg

103 — Scott Thieme

105 — Raymond Ziegler

111 — Steve Thieme

Sunday's County Open tee times

At Ives Grove G.L. (Red nine to White nine), par-72

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

9 a.m.: Brent Odgen, Josh Towery, Curtis Centracchis

9:09 a.m.: Bruce Hansen, Ethan Shawhan, Chris Balke

9:18 a.m.: Cody Winiarski, Richard Baumgardt, Brian Kelsey

9:27 a.m.: Chris Huebner, Terry Schilz, David Nelson

9:36 a.m.: Jacob Reynolds, Josh Sopczak, John Lipp

9:45 a.m.: Matt Hansen, Zachary Nash, Simon Graham

9:54 a.m.: Andre Antreassian, Josh Kratochvil, Dan Kindl

10:03 a.m.: Jim Petit, Scott Brooks, Jim Covelli

10:12 a.m.: Craig Johnson, Mike Gabbey, John Daniels

10:21 a.m.: Greg Gain, John Capozzi, David Lojeski

10:30 a.m.: Joe Knapton, Nate Koch, Gregory Romano

10:39 a.m.: Blake Halversen, Scott Frayer, Ryan Vollmer

10:48 a.m.: Slade Johnson, Jon Hubbard, Cameron Stoewe

10:57 a.m.: Sam Nolan, Eric Jeppson, Ryan Tollaksen

11:06 a.m.: Mike Cerny, Tim Monfeli, Ken Heffel

11:15 a.m.: Ben Gabbey, Ryan Pettibone, Eric Hertel

11:24 a.m.: Ryan Fodor, Paul Lehmann, Ian Schaefer

11:33 a.m.: Chris Wood, Zach Shawhan, Geoff LaFleur

11:42 a.m.: Andy Podolak, Ben Shovers, Tom Chambers

11:51 a.m.: Todd Schaap, John Staehler, Eric Schroeckenthaler

Noon: Ricky Kuiper, Brian Eitel, Mike Masik

12:09 p.m.: Kaylor Steger, Matt Ellis, Ramiro Romo

Final round (Red nine to White nine)

THIRD FLIGHT

7:15 a.m.: Scott Thieme, Raymond Ziegler, Steve Thieme

7:24 a.m.: Martin Trudeau, Scott Henderson, David Arkenberg

7:33 a.m.: Eric Christensen, Jeff Broshot, Mike Kateley

7:42 a.m.: Gary D'Amato, Kyle Johnson, Kurt Anderson

SECOND FLIGHT

7:51 a.m.: Vince D'Alie, Matt Giese

8 a.m.: Mark Albertini, Bob Vartanian, Dana Kahle

8:09 a.m.: Rick Krummel, Dan Long, Scott Grissmeyer

8:18 a.m.: Al Henderson, Jacob Davis, Matt Ziegler

FIRST FLIGHT

8:27 a.m.: Scott Squire, Dave Smith, Rick Kuiper

8:36 a.m.: Mark Lesperance, Andy Vogel, Jerry Romanowski

8:45 a.m.: Rick Beilke, Larry DeRosier, David Funk, Jeff Willis

8:54 a.m.: Dave Maurer, Rick Birdsall

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet over on Lamar Jackson's rushing yards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News