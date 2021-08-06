Golf: Steger sets pace at Racine County Men's Open

BURLINGTON — Kaylor Steger may have been a late addition to the Racine County Men’s Open golf tournament Friday, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t bring his “A” game.

The Dakotas Tour pro set the pace for this year’s County Open, shooting a 6-under-par 66 in the first round of the Championship Flight at Browns Lake Golf Course.

Despite that score, which included a 4-under 31 on the front nine, he isn’t running away with the tournament. Seven other players shot under par, led by Ramiro Romo, who shot 5-under 32 on the back nine for a 68.

Matt Ellis, in just his second County Open, had a steady 69; Todd Schaap, the 2018 Open champion, had eight birdies and shot a 70, matching former champion Mike Masik and Brian Eitel; and Ben Gabbey and Tom Chambers shot 71s.

Add in Racine Tri-Course winner Ricky Kuiper and that makes nine players at par or better.

The tournament shifts to Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville for the final two rounds Saturday and Sunday. Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. and play will be on the Blue and White nines.

The other flights begin Saturday at Browns Lake, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

