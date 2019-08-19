Two Racine County golfers had impressive starts to the Wisconsin State Open on Monday at the Geneva National Resort & Club in Lake Geneva.
Mount Pleasant's Kaylor Steger and Franksville's John Gullberg each shot a 2-under par 70 and were five shots off the lead at the 99th annual tournament.
Daniel Woltman of Beaver Dam has the lead after shooting a 7-under par 65.
Paul Zarek of Burlington shot a 2-over par 74 and is tied for 56th.
Three county golfers each shot a 5-over par 77, including Burlington High School graduate and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Also carding 77s were St. Catherine's High School graduate Andrew Podolak and Waterford's Paul Koszarek.
Burlington's Ramiro Romo - Tony's father - carded a 6-over 78, as did Sturtevant's Charlie Brown and Waterford's Zachary Nash. Burlington's Andrew Troyanek shot an 80.
The second round starts at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Open ends Wednesday with 36 holes.
