Two Racine County golfers made the cut at the Wisconsin State Open on Tuesday and will play the final round of 36 holes on Wednesday at the Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva.
Mount Pleasant’s Kaylor Steger and Franksville’s John Gullberg, both pros, each shot higher on Tuesday than Monday's opening round, but both made the cut at the 99th annual tournament, being played on the Trevino and Palmer courses at Geneva National.
The low 60 golfers and ties advanced to the final day, when the field will play 36 holes on the Trevino course.
Steger shot an even par 72 on Tuesday and is tied for seventh with a 142, 10 strokes behind leader and defending champion Daniel Woltman of Beaver Dam. Woltman, a three-time Open winner, shot a 67 on Tuesday for a 12-under 132 after two rounds.
Patrick Stolpe of Scottsdale, Ariz., is four shots behind Woltman after shooting a 69 on Tuesday for an 8-under 136.
Gullberg survived a rocky start to card a 73 on Tuesday and is tied for ninth with a 143. He shot a 38 on his first nine holes, finishing with a double bogey 8 on the ninth hole. But he turned things around in his second nine, recording two eagles among his final five holes for a 35.
Eight other golfers with Racine County did not make the cut after Tuesday's round.
Burlington High School graduate and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo improved on his opening round 77 with a 74 on Tuesday, but finished at 151 - just missing the 149 cut.
Also at 151 was Sturtevant pro Charlie Brown. He shot a 73 on Tuesday, which was five shots better than his 78 on Monday.
Waterford’s Zachary Nash finished at 152 (78-74); Paul Zarek at 153 (74-79) and Burlington's Andrew Troyanek at 157 (80-77).
Waterford amateur Paul Koszarek finished with a 160 (77-83), while St. Catherine’s High School graduate Andrew Podolak, a pro, ended up at 161 (77-84).
Burlington’s Ramiro Romo (amateur) — Tony’s father — carded an 84 on Tuesday and finished at 162.
Play on Tuesday was delayed for more than hour because of lightning. Play was suspended at 11:10 a.m. as storms swept through the area, but resumed at 12:55 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.