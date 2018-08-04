A 3-over 75 wasn’t quite enough to give Zach Shawhan medalist honors at the Wisconsin Professional Golf Association’s Junior Tour No. 34 event at Timber Ridge Golf Club in Minocqua, but he still walked away with a second-place finish.
He finished four shots ahead of third place and one shot behind champion Ansen Nomm, who is from Minocqua.
After a birdie on the 15th, a 460-yard par 5, Shawhan was within two strokes of Ansen Nomm.
Shawhan then birdied 17 to close Nomm’s lead to one. Shawhan was the only competitor in a field of 18 who finished under par on that hole, a 424-yard dogleg par 4.
But then both Shawhan and Nomm bogeyed the 18th, a hole only two players managed to par and nobody birdied, giving Nomm the victory by one stroke.
Shawhan is from Mount Pleasant and graduated from Case High School last spring. He was Racine County Player of the Year in 2017 and plans to play for Carthage College’s golf team, starting this fall. He was the only player from Racine County to compete in the tournament.
