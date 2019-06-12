{{featured_button_text}}

Commercial League

Yuni's Cafe;4-1

Rojo's Pub I;4-1

Rojo's Pub II;3-2

Expert Tax Solutions;3-2

Fountain Hall;1-4

Baird Financial;0-5

Tuesday's results

Rojo's Pub II 190.2 (Tom Larson 46-Steve Barootian 29), Fountain Hall 197 (Nick Lamar 48-Terry Lamar 27)

Rojo's Pub I 202 (Mike Westog Jr. 42-Andy Rodriguez 35), Baird Financial 207.2 )Eric Litrenta 45-32)

Yuni's Cafe 202 (Lou Schneider 48-Dan Larsen 31), Expert Tax Solutions 203.4 (Bill Murphy 51-Roy Klemp 32)

Racine C.C. Ladies

18-Hole Event: Better Ball-Blind Draw Partners

1. Caron/Anzalone 64.

9-Hole Event: Low Net Score

1. Holub 35.

