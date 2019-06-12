Commercial League
Yuni's Cafe;4-1
Rojo's Pub I;4-1
Rojo's Pub II;3-2
Expert Tax Solutions;3-2
Fountain Hall;1-4
Baird Financial;0-5
Tuesday's results
Rojo's Pub II 190.2 (Tom Larson 46-Steve Barootian 29), Fountain Hall 197 (Nick Lamar 48-Terry Lamar 27)
Rojo's Pub I 202 (Mike Westog Jr. 42-Andy Rodriguez 35), Baird Financial 207.2 )Eric Litrenta 45-32)
Yuni's Cafe 202 (Lou Schneider 48-Dan Larsen 31), Expert Tax Solutions 203.4 (Bill Murphy 51-Roy Klemp 32)
Racine C.C. Ladies
18-Hole Event: Better Ball-Blind Draw Partners
1. Caron/Anzalone 64.
9-Hole Event: Low Net Score
1. Holub 35.
