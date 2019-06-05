Commercial League
Yuni's Cafe;1-1
Rojo's Pub I;3-1
Expert Tax Solutions;3-1
Rojo's Pub II;2-2
Fountain Hall;1-3
Baird Financial;0-4
Tuesday's results
Expert Tax Solutions 205 (Bill Murphy 54-Roy Klemp 37), Fountain Hall 208 (Cris Lamar 44-Terry Lamar 37)
Yuni's Cafe 213.2 (Lou Schneider 52-Shaunte Stills 37), Rojo's Pub I 217 (Mike Westog Jr. 49-36)
Rojo's Pub II 199.4 (Tom Larson 39-24), Baird Financial 208 (Alex Rosinquist 42-35).
Washington Park Women
Event: Score Minus Handicap
Class A — Event-low gross: Alma Alvarez 37-49. Class B — Event: Linda Metz 37. Low gross: Donna Fuller 64. Class C — Event: Irene Brug 33. Low gross: Sherri Smith.
Meadowbrook C.C. Women
18-Hole event: 1-2-3 Net Bestball
1. Anna Rindfleisch, Jill Gavigan, Sherry Mayfield, Debra Truckey +1. 2. Karen Damrow, Bonnie Kearney, Patty Theuring +3.
9-Hole event: Lowest Score on Par 3s.
1. Renee Howard, 2. Jan Albright, 3. Sandy Wolter, 4. Bonnie Christensen.
Racine C.C. Ladies
Event: Hole Events
18 HOLES
Closest second shot on No. 2: Joann Selmo. Closest second shot on No. 5: Chris Oakes. Closest to the hole on No. 8: Maribeth Busey. Longest putt on No. 11: Busey. Longest drive on No. 18: Mary Metzger.
9 HOLES
Longest putt on No. 3: Shelly Chay. Closest second shot on No. 8: Chay. Longest drive on No. 5: Barb Isaacson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.