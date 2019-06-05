{{featured_button_text}}

Commercial League

Yuni's Cafe;1-1

Rojo's Pub I;3-1

Expert Tax Solutions;3-1

Rojo's Pub II;2-2

Fountain Hall;1-3

Baird Financial;0-4

Tuesday's results

Expert Tax Solutions 205 (Bill Murphy 54-Roy Klemp 37), Fountain Hall 208 (Cris Lamar 44-Terry Lamar 37)

Yuni's Cafe 213.2 (Lou Schneider 52-Shaunte Stills 37), Rojo's Pub I 217 (Mike Westog Jr. 49-36)

Rojo's Pub II 199.4 (Tom Larson 39-24), Baird Financial 208 (Alex Rosinquist 42-35).

Washington Park Women

Event: Score Minus Handicap

Class A — Event-low gross: Alma Alvarez 37-49. Class B — Event: Linda Metz 37. Low gross: Donna Fuller 64. Class C — Event: Irene Brug 33. Low gross: Sherri Smith.

Meadowbrook C.C. Women

18-Hole event: 1-2-3 Net Bestball

1. Anna Rindfleisch, Jill Gavigan, Sherry Mayfield, Debra Truckey +1. 2. Karen Damrow, Bonnie Kearney, Patty Theuring +3.

9-Hole event: Lowest Score on Par 3s.

1. Renee Howard, 2. Jan Albright, 3. Sandy Wolter, 4. Bonnie Christensen.

Racine C.C. Ladies

Event: Hole Events

18 HOLES

Closest second shot on No. 2: Joann Selmo. Closest second shot on No. 5: Chris Oakes. Closest to the hole on No. 8: Maribeth Busey. Longest putt on No. 11: Busey. Longest drive on No. 18: Mary Metzger.

9 HOLES

Longest putt on No. 3: Shelly Chay. Closest second shot on No. 8: Chay. Longest drive on No. 5: Barb Isaacson.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments