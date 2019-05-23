Browns Lake Women
Scores under 100
Sandy Nass 92.
9-Hole Event: Low putts on even holes
Class A — Kathy Conley 9. Class B — Cay Doorn 11, Barb Remer 11. Class C — Gidget Brown 14.
Johnson Park Women
18-Hole Event: Lowest score on par 5's
Class AA9 — Event-Low gross: Laura Fladten 13-50. Class A-9 — Event-Low gross: Sue Helland 16-59. Class B-9 — Event: Michele Zalokar 21. Low gross: Sue Gipp 76.
