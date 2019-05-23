Try 3 months for $3

Browns Lake Women

Scores under 100

Sandy Nass 92.

9-Hole Event: Low putts on even holes

Class A — Kathy Conley 9. Class B — Cay Doorn 11, Barb Remer 11. Class C — Gidget Brown 14.

Johnson Park Women

18-Hole Event: Lowest score on par 5's

Class AA9 — Event-Low gross: Laura Fladten 13-50. Class A-9 — Event-Low gross: Sue Helland 16-59. Class B-9 — Event: Michele Zalokar 21. Low gross: Sue Gipp 76.

