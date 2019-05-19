Ives Grove Ladies
Championship low gross winners: Sandy Nass 92, Pat Mielke 92.
Scores under 100
Sandy Nass 92, Pat Mielke 92, Vita Paukstelis 95.
18-Hole Event: Best Score on Par 3s
Championship — Event-low gross: Sandy Nass 14-87. Class A — Event: Ellen Wagner 14, low gross: Sue Fritsche 104. Class B — Event-low gross: Diane Waldron 15-108.
Scores under 100
Sandy Nass 87, Connie Kirchner 93, Vita Paukstelis 94, Elaine Ruzon 96, Carole Boehm 96, Pat Mielke 96.
