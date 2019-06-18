{{featured_button_text}}

Ives Grove Women

18-Hole Event: Low Gross

Championship Flight — Event: Pat Mielke 83. Flight A — Event: Bridget Arkenberg and Susan Ford 106. Flight B — Event: Barb Dewitt 113.

Scores under 100

Pat Mielke 83, Connie Kirchner 92, Elaine Dishaw 96, Peg Geraghty 99, Cheryl Heck 99.

9-Hole Event: Low Gross

A-9 — Event: Winnie DiChristopher 50. AB-9 — Event: Joan Kolpek 50. B-9 — Event: Darlene Krueger 60.

Shoop Park Ladies

Event: Throw Out Uphill Holes

AA flight — Event-low gross: Beth Shelton 34-54. A flight — Event-low gross: Debbie Yale 34-59. B flight — Event-low gross: Colleen McFarland 36-59. C flight — Event: Joyce Hoffman 39. Low Gross: Sue Renquist 65.

Meadowbrook C.C. Ladies

Team Event: 1 Net on Holes 1-6, 2 Net on Holes 7-12, 3 Net on Holes 13-18

1. Julie Petersen, Patty Theuring, Krys Ruetz, Sherry Mayfield +1. 2. Anna Rindfleisch, Judy Leslie, Bonnie Kearney, Cindy Miley +3.

Score under 100

Bonnie Kearney 97.

Racine C.C. Ladies

Event: Stableford Points

18 HOLES

1. Chris Petersen 43, 2. Gail Becker 40.9.

9 HOLES

1. Shelley Chay 31.

