Ives Grove Women
18-Hole Event: Low Gross
Championship Flight — Event: Pat Mielke 83. Flight A — Event: Bridget Arkenberg and Susan Ford 106. Flight B — Event: Barb Dewitt 113.
Scores under 100
Pat Mielke 83, Connie Kirchner 92, Elaine Dishaw 96, Peg Geraghty 99, Cheryl Heck 99.
9-Hole Event: Low Gross
A-9 — Event: Winnie DiChristopher 50. AB-9 — Event: Joan Kolpek 50. B-9 — Event: Darlene Krueger 60.
Shoop Park Ladies
Event: Throw Out Uphill Holes
AA flight — Event-low gross: Beth Shelton 34-54. A flight — Event-low gross: Debbie Yale 34-59. B flight — Event-low gross: Colleen McFarland 36-59. C flight — Event: Joyce Hoffman 39. Low Gross: Sue Renquist 65.
Meadowbrook C.C. Ladies
Team Event: 1 Net on Holes 1-6, 2 Net on Holes 7-12, 3 Net on Holes 13-18
1. Julie Petersen, Patty Theuring, Krys Ruetz, Sherry Mayfield +1. 2. Anna Rindfleisch, Judy Leslie, Bonnie Kearney, Cindy Miley +3.
Score under 100
Bonnie Kearney 97.
Racine C.C. Ladies
Event: Stableford Points
18 HOLES
1. Chris Petersen 43, 2. Gail Becker 40.9.
9 HOLES
1. Shelley Chay 31.
