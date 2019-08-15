JOHNSON PARK WOMEN
18 HOLES
Event: Third round of trophy play
Champ.-18 — Low gross: Sue Slater 78. Class A-18 — Low gross: Cheryl Heck 93. Class B-18 — Low gross: Ellen Wagner 102.
Scores under 100
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Slater 78, Kumosz 87, Dishaw 88, Petersen 92, Heck 93, Hoeffert 93, Webers 94, Bach 95, Pirk 96, Weiss 96, Paukstelis 97, Geraghty 99, Wilkinson 99, Henry 99.
9 HOLES
Class AA9 — Event: Peg Mitchell 17. Low gross: Peggy Redfearn, Connie Kirchner, Mitchell 48. Class A9 — Event: Ronnie Pendell 21. Low gross: Jean Hagarty 51. Class B9 — Event: Dawn Jacobson 21. Low gross: Carol Zukewich 57. Class C9 — Event: Carol Larsen 27. Low gross: Sue Gipp 66.
Scores under 50
Redfearn 48, Kirchner 48, Mitchell 48.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.