JOHNSON PARK WOMEN

18 HOLES

Event: Third round of trophy play

Champ.-18 — Low gross: Sue Slater 78. Class A-18 — Low gross: Cheryl Heck 93. Class B-18 — Low gross: Ellen Wagner 102.

Scores under 100

Slater 78, Kumosz 87, Dishaw 88, Petersen 92, Heck 93, Hoeffert 93, Webers 94, Bach 95, Pirk 96, Weiss 96, Paukstelis 97, Geraghty 99, Wilkinson 99, Henry 99.

9 HOLES

Class AA9 — Event: Peg Mitchell 17. Low gross: Peggy Redfearn, Connie Kirchner, Mitchell 48. Class A9 — Event: Ronnie Pendell 21. Low gross: Jean Hagarty 51. Class B9 — Event: Dawn Jacobson 21. Low gross: Carol Zukewich 57. Class C9 — Event: Carol Larsen 27. Low gross: Sue Gipp 66.

Scores under 50

Redfearn 48, Kirchner 48, Mitchell 48.

