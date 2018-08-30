Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Cambia Portland Classic

At Portland, Ore.

Columbia Edgewater CC

Yardage: 6,476; Par: 72 (36-36)

Purse: $1.3 million

First-round leaders

Marina Alex;32-30;—;62

Brooke M. Henderson;33-31;—;64

Minjee Lee;34-30;—;64

Robynn Ree;30-35;—;65

Katherine Perry;34-32;—;66

Su Oh;32-34;—;66

Georgia Hall;33-33;—;66

Angela Stanford;34-33;—;67

Mi Hyang Lee;36-31;—;67

Mariah Stackhouse;33-34;—;67

Jaye Marie Green;34-33;—;67

Ally McDonald;33-34;—;67

Brittany Lincicome;35-32;—;67

Anna Nordqvist;35-32;—;67

Tiffany Chan;32-36;—;68

Camilla Lennarth;32-36;—;68

Beatriz Recari;35-33;—;68

Pornanong Phatlum;35-33;—;68

Lexi Thompson;35-33;—;68

Jacqui Concolino;34-34;—;68

Charley Hull;33-35;—;68

Megan Khang;33-35;—;68

Gaby Lopez;36-32;—;68

Ayako Uehara;35-33;—;68

Amy Olson;35-33;—;68

Mina Harigae;33-35;—;68

Peiyun Chien;31-38;—;69

Brittany Marchand;36-33;—;69

Jane Park;36-33;—;69

Aditi Ashok;35-34;—;69

Inbee Park;34-35;—;69

Austin Ernst;34-35;—;69

Mo Martin;35-34;—;69

Daniela Iacobelli;31-38;—;69

Christina Kim;35-34;—;69

Celine Boutier;35-34;—;69

Brittany Benvenuto;37-32;—;69

Sandra Changkija;37-32;—;69

Lindy Duncan;33-36;—;69

Hannah Green;35-34;—;69

Benyapa Niphatsophon;33-36;—;69

Mariajo Uribe;36-33;—;69

Sophia Popov;35-34;—;69

Jennifer Hahn;33-36;—;69

Kassidy Teare;36-33;—;69

Johnson Park Women

18-Hole Event:

Championship Flight — Event: Mary Bach. Low gross: Pat Mielke 88. A Flight — Event: Geri Petersen. Low gross: Jean Weber 92. B Flight — Event-low gross: Barb Hanke 113.

Scores under 100

Pat Mielke 88, Laurie Hoeffert 92, Jean Weber 92, Sherry Pirk 94, Cheryl Heck 96, Geri Petersen 96, Deb Haman 96, Vita Paukstelis 97, Mary Bach 98.

9-Hole Event: Throw out holes starting with F

Class AA9 — Event: Peggy Mitchell 42. Low gross: Beth Shelton 55. Class A9 — Event-low gross: Dee Grimmer 45-58. Class B9 — Event-low gross: Sue Hammel 48-61. Class C9 — Event-low gross: Eileen Barootian 56-74.

Washington Park Golferettes

Event: Low Score on Odd Holes

Class A — Event: Nancy Thomson, Vicki Pinkalla 31. Low gross: Thomson 49. Class AB — Event-low gross: Julia Peyton 31-51. Class B — Event-low gross: Sally Pedersen 33-57. Class C — Event: Gladys Geshay, Mary Ann Toutant 37. Low gross: Toutant 58.

Score under 50

Nancy Thomson 49.

