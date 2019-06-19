With the myriad of changes in this year’s Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, one thing remains the same:
Great competition.
Defending champion Tony Romo will not be playing this year because of other commitments, but the rest of the field is as good as it gets.
The 58th annual Tri-Course, presented by Point One Recruiting Solutions, begins Friday at Racine Country Club, then moves to H.F. Johnson Park for the second round Saturday. The tournament concludes Sunday at Meadowbrook Country Club.
Major changes beginning this year include the date change from early July to mid-June because of event conflicts at Racine Country Club; the elimination of first-round cuts by club affiliation; and the formation of a separate senior division for ages 55 and older.
But no matter what the logistical changes are, the field remains as strong as ever.
Nine of last year’s top 10 finishers return this year, led by two-time runner-up Ricky Kuiper. Last year, he finished eight shots behind Romo, but played solid and steady to shoot 2-over par 217. He finished seven shots behind Todd Schaap in 2017.
Kuiper, who turns 22 June 30, is already a Tri-Course veteran, having played in the tournament each year since 2012, when he was the youngest player in the field after just turning 15. He missed the cut that year, but he’s finished in the top 10 each year since (except one), including two straight second-place finishes.
The recent Butler University graduate is doing a three-month internship at Case IH this summer, which has cut down on his golf time. However, he feels good about his chances.
“I’m working 8 to 5 and don’t get to play as much,” Kuiper said. “I’m still hitting it pretty good, but this will be my first tournament (of the year).
“I’m a little rusty here and there, but I’ve been trying to play as much as I can the last few weeks.”
Kuiper would be happy to be able to play again in the final group Sunday.
“I hope to be in the mix,” he said. “It’s always fun to play in the last group on Sunday.”
Schaap, a Meadowbrook member from Kenosha, won the Tri-Course in 2017, the last tournament before the order of courses was changed, so he knows how to win. He recently qualified for the USGA U.S. Senior Open at Meadowbrook and has been playing as well as anyone.
Schaap said anyone can win the tournament — including him.
“If you’re in the field, you have an opportunity to win,” Schaap said. “Every year, there’s a lot of people playing good golf.
“Honestly, I think anybody can win this. It’s just a great tournament with a great history.”
For Schaap, like Kuiper, work gets in the way of a lot of practice, but Schaap isn’t worried about that.
“We’re all just working class (amateurs) and it’s a fun tournament — I’m looking forward to it.”
Kuiper and Schaap, who played together in the first round and final round with Romo last year, are paired together again this year at the same time, 10:24 a.m., this time with 2013 Tri-Course champion and three-time County Open champion Joe O’Brien.
Schaap said among the top players in the field are Zach Nash and Chris Wood, who were fourth (222) and fifth (223), respectively, last year, and Tom Chambers, a Tri-Course veteran who shot a 73 at the U.S. Senior Open qualifier.
Among younger players, Schaap said keep an eye on Connor Brown, a three-time high school state qualifier and the son of former Tri-Course and five-time County Open winner Charlie Brown, the assistant pro at Geneva National in Lake Geneva.
Of the eight former champions playing this year, three of them — Kai Kamakian, Tom Feiner and Bruce Hansen — are playing in the senior division.
It’s hard to pick a favorite among seniors, but Kamakian, one of just two players to win three straight Tri-Course titles, has always been a contender in the tournament overall.
