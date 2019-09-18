Scott Mueller put some space between him and the rest of the field in the Racine County Senior Masters Wednesday.
Mueller, playing in the 50-59 age division, shot an even-par 72 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course and has a three-shot lead overall after the first round of the annual tournament for golfers age 50 and older.
In second place in the age 69-and-under competition is Jeff Lunde, playing in the 60-69 age division. In third is David Funk (50-59), who used a hole-in-one on the 175-yard, par-3 11th hole to shoot a 77.
Paul Chay is third in 50-59 with an 80 and Mike Gilpin and Joe Sandonato are tied for second in 60-69, four shots behind Lunde.
You have free articles remaining.
In 70-and-older, Russ Carlsen (70-79 age group) and John Garner Jr. (80-89 age group) each shot 78 to tie for the overall lead and they have slim leads in their respective age groups.
The 70-79 age group has a particularly tight field, with Carlsen one shot ahead of David Petty and Al Pirk, and six other players within six shots of the top.
Garner leads Glen Urick by one shot in 80-89 in what looks to be a two-man race.
The tournament concludes Thursday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.