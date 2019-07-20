The tradition continues this week.
The 46th annual Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters begins Monday at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine.
Stroke play qualifying will be played Monday and Tuesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. each day. The low 32 players in the 18-and-under and 16-and-under after Tuesday’s second round advance to match play, with matches in the morning (beginning at 7:30 a.m.) and afternoon (beginning at 1 p.m.) Wednesday and Thursday.
The finalists in each age division will play a 36-hole final on Friday. The champions receive a trophy and are presented with a green jacket.
Several standout Racine County players are competing, some for the last time. Among the top players in the 18-and-under field are All-Racine County Player of the Year Connor Brown, Carthage College player Zach Shawhan, and All-County first-team players Grant Wininger and Nate Koch.
In 16-and-under, local players to watch include Brayden LoPiccolo, Connor Vertz, Zeb Braun and Sam Nolan.
Many of the state’s top junior players are not playing this week, but there is still talent in the field, including Max Schmidtke of Sheboygan, who tied for eighth in Division 1 at the WIAA State Tournament; Steven Sanicki of Menomonee Falls, who tied Brown for 12th in Division 1 at state; James Gilmore of Madison, who tied for third in Division 2 at state; Karl Gilmore of Madison, sixth in Division 2 at state; and Lucas Heckmann of Lake Mills and Kyle Wille of Edgerton, who tied for seventh in Division 2 at state.
The annual long drive contest begins after Monday’s qualifying round. Winners will be determined in both age divisions.
