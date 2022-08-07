Golf: Masik shoots 68, wins 50th annual County Open

YORKVILLE — The storms predicted for Sunday may not have materialized over Ives Grove Golf Links, but Mike Masik provided plenty of thunder on his own.

Masik began the final round of the Racine County Men’s Open one shot behind leader Brian Eitel and the two were tied for the tournament lead after the first nine holes of the day.

A two-shot swing on the second hole of the back nine gave Masik the lead for good and he maintained it the rest of the way to win the Championship Flight of the 50th annual County Open, sponsored by H&H Fairway Enterprises and Range Time.

Masik, who also won the tournament in 2004, shot a 4-under-par 68 to win by three shots over Eitel with a three-day total of 7-under 209. Eitel had a steady round, except for one bad hole, and shot 72 to finish at 4-under 212.

Bendt Bendtsen, a 10-time winner of the County Open, couldn't find a consistent game and finished third at 1-under 215.

• To see final scores in all four flights, use the Golf Genius app or go to www.golfgenius.com and use the GGID code JYHFAF.

This story will be updated.