Golf: Masik shoots 68 to win 50th annual County Open, Masik's second Open title

YORKVILLE — The storms predicted for Sunday didn’t materialize over Ives Grove Golf Links.

Not to worry — Mike Masik provided plenty of lightning and thunder of his own.

Masik began the final round of the Racine County Men’s Open one shot behind leader Brian Eitel and the two were tied for the tournament lead after the first nine holes of the day.

A two-shot swing on the second hole of the back nine gave Masik the lead for good and he maintained it the rest of the way to win the Championship Flight of the 50th annual County Open, sponsored by H&H Fairway Enterprises and Range Time.

Masik shot a 4-under-par 68 to win by three shots over Eitel with a three-day total of 7-under 209. Eitel had a steady round, except for one bad hole, and shot 72 to finish at 4-under 212.

The third member of the final group, 10-time County Open champion Bendt Bendtsen, couldn't find any consistency in an even-par 72 to finish third at 1-under 215.

Masik, 40, set a County Open record for longest time span — 18 years — between County Open wins. He won the tournament in 2004 when he was an assistant pro at Meadowbrook Country Club, and as an amateur Sunday. The previous longest gap was 13 years by Jim Webers (1979, 1992).

Both Masik and Eitel were locked in on the front nine, played on the Red course. Eitel had bookend birdies on the first and ninth holes, with seven pars in between for a 2-under 34.

Masik did Eitel one better, overcoming an early bogey with four birdies over the final five holes on the Red course for a 3-under 33. Masik nearly chipped in for eagle on the 530-yard, par-5 ninth hole, but the ball hit the pin and bounced off just a couple inches from the hole.

After the two each parred the 530-yard, par-5 10th hole (White course No. 1), a two-shot swing on the 11th hole of the round, White No. 2, put Masik ahead and he never let it go.

On the 180-yard, par-3 hole, Masik hit his tee shot just short of the green and got up and down for par. Eitel hit his tee shot into the left bunker, but he mishit his bunker shot and hit over the green into another bunker. He finished with a double bogey 5, the only glitch in an otherwise solid round.

That kept Masik at 6-under for the tournament and dropped Eitel to 4-under.

“White 2 was tough,” Masik said. “I hit a real good chip shot there and that was really the turning point.”

Eitel said the hole definitely affected him.

“I caught (the sand shot) a hair too thin,” Eitel said. “It was two or three feet from being really good and it would have spun a ton on the green. I had tough lie on the next shot and couldn’t get it close.

“After the front nine I was feeling pretty good, but I just lost a little momentum (on White 2) and couldn’t get putter going.”

Masik picked up another shot on the 14th hole (525-yard, par-5 White No. 5, the “barn hole”), making a nice layup shot out of a fairway bunker after a slightly errant tee shot, then pitched to within four feet for a birdie.

Eitel hit a perfect tee shot, but his second shot was left of the green and he two-putted for par.

That put Masik ahead by three shots, but his best was yet to come.

On the 15th hole (455-yard, par-4 White No. 6), Masik got in trouble by hitting his tee shot into a group of trees on the left side of the fairway. He had to take a drop, but followed that with his third shot — and the shot of the day — hitting a 6-iron that stopped four feet from the pin.

“I just took my medicine and I just flushed a 6-iron,” Masik said. “It looked like it had a chance to go in.

“I just had to hit a good shot and I hit a good shot.”

That kept his lead at three shots.

“You kind of know it’s your weekend when you do stuff like that,” Bendtsen said of Masik’s save. He’s looking at a double (bogey) and he makes par. Those are the things you have to do to win.”

His drive on the 16th hole (390-yard, par-4 White No. 7), was another critical shot, at least in Masik’s mind.

“I pulled my tee shot on (White) 3, I pushed one on 4, pulled one on 5 and pulled one on 6,” Masik said. “I just needed to hit one good here (on White 7), and as soon as I hit that one, I kind of figured (I could win). I just had to hit two good shots.”

Masik got another big break on White No. 8, a 180-yard, par-3. He hit his tee shot into the front bunker, where the ball plugged in damp sand; Eitel’s tee shot was on the front of the green.

Masik wasn’t sure if he could get the ball out, but he managed to get his ball about 15 feet from the pin and two putted for bogey. Eitel made a par to get within two shots, but it really didn’t matter.

“I didn’t know if I could get it out of the bunker, so I just chopped at it and it came out,” Masik said. “With three shots to play with, I knew I just had to get it out and a bogey was good.”

One more emphatic moment was coming. On the final hole, the 380-yard, par-4 White No. 9, Masik played it safe — there is water on both sides of the fairway — and hit a 5-iron to the middle of the fairway. His second shot, with a 9-iron, finished 12 feet from the pin.

He punctuated his victory by draining the putt for birdie.

“As soon as I walked up to it, I knew what (the putt) was going to do,” Masik said. “It was a hook putt, just outside the right of the hole. When I hit it, I kind of figured it was going to go in.”

Eitel, 22, was the steadiest player on the course, making two birdies to go with 15 pars. He wanted to block out everything around him and just concentrate on his own game.

“For the most part, I was able to focus on myself,” Eitel said. “I didn’t play bad today and I left some shots out there, but It’s the best finish I’ve had in the tournament. I was under par and I led two rounds, but it was tough to beat Mike today.”

Bendtsen, who stormed back from a seven-shot deficit in 2019 to win by five shots and beat Ricky Kuiper in a playoff in 2020, couldn’t find that kind of magic Sunday. He had back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes of the Red course and shot 35 on the front nine, but had a double bogey on 18.

“It’s happened to me before, but unfortunately it happened to me this weekend,” the 36-year-old Bendtsen said. “Usually there’s one part of your game that holds in there — you putt well or drive well — but I had nothing this whole weekend. Pretty much everything was mediocre at best.

“Mike played awesome. His short game this week as great. He could have chipped in three times when he hit the flag, but he played really solid golf and he definitely deserved it. Brian probably hit the ball the best of all three of us, he just couldn’t get the ball in the hole.”

Former Case High School teammates Ricky Kuiper and Zach Shawhan tied for fourth at 3-over-par 219. Shawhan, who recently completed his eligibility at Carthage College in Kenosha, matched Paul Koszarek and Ramiro Romo for the second-best round of the day, a 1-under 71.

Koszarek and Tom Chambers (75 Sunday) tied for sixth at 221; Meadowbrook assistant pro Eric Schreckenthaler and Chad Kidwell tied for eighth at 224 and Zach Nash, who holed out for an eagle 2 in the first round of the Open at Browns Lake, was 10th at 226.

Notes

SIGH OF RELIEF: Tournament director and Ives Grove head pro Pete Eitel said after Sunday’s final round that he seriously considered canceling the final round because of the storms forecast for Saturday.

He’s happy he didn’t make that call as the weather cooperated for the most part. There were some brief periods of light rain, but there were no storms. The sun even came out for several minutes later in the round.

FLIGHT WINNERS: In the First, Second and Third flights, also played on the Red and White courses at Ives Grove Sunday, one first-round leader held on to win, but two others were knocked out of the top spot.

In the First Flight, Joshua Naker, who was second after the first round Saturday, had his second straight 79 for a total of 158 to beat first-round leader Jeff Willis, who had an 83 Sunday for 161.

In the Second Flight, first-round leader Kyle Koerber held on to win after shooting an 80 for a 162, one shot ahead of Jacob Davis, who was second Saturday and also had an 80 Sunday for 163.

In the Third Flight, Kurt Anderson recovered from a first-round 96 with an 80 and tied Jeff Broshot for the title at 176. Broshot (83) had a 93 Saturday. First-round leader Brian Nielsen dropped to ninth.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS: To see final scores in all four flights, use the Golf Genius app or go to www.golfgenius.com and use the GGID code JYHFAF.