Last year’s Racine County Men’s Open resulted in a milestone victory for Mike Masik Jr. — 18 years in the making.

The veteran Racine golfer won his second County Open title after shooting a 4-under-par 68 on the final day at Ives Grove Golf Links to beat Ives Grove assistant pro Brian Eitel by three shots.

Masik’s previous County Open win came in 2004, when he was an assistant pro at Meadowbrook Country Club.

It was the largest gap between Open wins, surpassing the 13-year span between victories by Jim Webers (1979, 1992).

What does the tournament have in store for Masik this year?

Another challenge, of course.

As usual, the County Open, sponsored by H&H Fairway Enterprises and Range Time, begins Friday with the first round of the Championship Flight at Browns Lake, then shifts to Saturday and Sunday at Ives Grove.

The First, Second and Third flights begin play Saturday at Browns Lake and come to Ives Grove on Friday.

The County Open always features a dozen players who could win if all the elements of their games come together over that three-day span.

As defending champion and runner-up, Masik and Eitel head the list of contenders.

Masik tied for sixth in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship and showed last year he has the game to win after shooting 72-69-68—209. He and Eitel were the only two players with two sub-par rounds and the 68 was the low round of the tournament. The 69 matched the Eitel (71-69-72—212) for the second-best round of the tournament.

Masik said he is playing well despite a condition that limits circulation in his pelvis. He said his hip is inflamed and “pops out of place” often — he played his last 34 holes like that during his run at the Tri-Course.

“I’ve played just three times since the Tri-Course,” said Masik, who was reached Wednesday while playing a practice round at Ives Grove. “I’ve grown used to it. It comes and goes, but it’s weird — if I play a lot, it gets better.

“Mentally, I’m there. I’ve been hitting it pretty well with a limited amount of swings and I’ve figured out a few things with my tempo. I’ve never hit the ball this well before.”

Eitel has had a good year in Wisconsin PGA Section events, most recently in the Wisconsin Assistant PGA Professional Championship at Meadowbrook. He led after the first round with a 1-under 70, but fell back into a tie for seventh after a 78 in the second round.

“Brian had his ups and downs last year,” said Pete Eitel, the head pro at Ives Grove and Brian’s father. “Over three days, there are some pretty good players you have to beat.”

After those two, there are so many good players lurking right behind them.

Start with Bendt Bendtsen III, who has dominated the tournament with seven of his 10 titles coming since 2012 — he won five straight times from 2012 to 2016 and added back-to-back wins in 2019 and 2020.

Bendtsen was third last year at 71-72-72—215 and he finished one shot behind Joe O’Brien in the Tri-Course last month. O’Brien, a three-time Open champion (2007, 2009-2010) has a family commitment this weekend and will not play in the Open.

Don’t forget Ricky Kuiper, who led the Tri-Course after the second round and ended up third. Kuiper, who was third in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship and tied for 11th in the State Amateur Championship, won the County Open in 2017 and lost to Bendtsen in a playoff in 2020.

A pair of pros to watch are Andy Podolak, who won his only title in 2000, and Meadowbrook assistant pro Eric Schroeckenthaler, who tied for eighth last year.

Other solid amateurs in the field are Zach Shawhan (tied for fourth), Paul Koszarek (tied for sixth), Tom Chambers (tied for eighth), Chris Wood and Todd Schaap.

“With Ben, Ricky and Mike, it’s going to be a fun tournament,” Pete Eitel said. “(A strong field) makes it exciting — I look forward to this week every year and our whole staff does.”

Pete Eitel also said the golfers will be pleased with the conditions at both courses. A new irrigation system was recently installed at Ives Grove that has made a significant difference.

Masik said the greens at Browns Lake are “phenomenal.”

“Both courses are in great shape,” Pete Eitel said.