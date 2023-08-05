BURLINGTON — Mike Masik Jr. began defense of his Racine County Men’s Open championship Friday just about where he left off.

Masik had just one bogey and five birdies in a steady 4-under-par 68 at Browns Lake Golf Course to take a three-stroke lead on Brian Pella and Eric Schroeckenthaler after the first round of the 51st County Open.

Four other strong players are within five shots of the lead — Chris Wood and 2017 champion Ricky Kuiper are at even-par 72 and 10-time champion Bendt Bendtsen III and Brian Eitel, last year’s runner-up, finished at 1-over 74.

The field is pretty tight, with 33 players shooting under 80.

The tournament continues Saturday at Ives Grove Golf Links on the White and Blue courses. The final group of Masik, Pella and Schroeckenthaler is scheduled to tee off at 10:57 a.m.

The First, Second and Third flights begin play at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Browns Lake and come to Ives Grove on Sunday.

Live scoring, final scores and tee times for all flights are available online at www.golfgenius.com/pages/9727088173225364030 or on the Golf Genius app with the GGID code 2023RCO.

Masik, 41, was pleased with his round, but he admitted he could have shot even lower if could have made a few putts. He shot 3-under 32 on the front nine behind three straight birdies on the third, fourth and fifth holes, but left a few birdies on the course on the back nine even though he shot 1-under 36.

“It could have been quite a bit better,” said Masik, who is a long hitter and usually plays the par-5 holes well. But he had just one birdie on the four long holes, three of which are on the back nine, and a brisk breeze in the face of the golfers on those holes didn't help.

“The only birdie I made on a par-5 was on 18 (472 yards),” Masik said. “On the par-5 on the front nine (sixth hole, 515 yards), I hit driver and 6-iron into that and made par.

On 14 (505 yards), I hit driver-4 iron and made par, and on 15 (568 yards), I hit driver-3 iron and was two yards off green, and made par there. The wind direction was such that the two par-5s that are real getable were straight into the wind.

Masik and other players said the pins were in tough places on several holes, with the tougher pin placements on the easier holes.

“The greens were pretty tricky,” Masik said. “I missed two easy six- to seven-footers and my only bogey was a three putt on 11 (290 yards, par-4).

“It was nice, though — the easy holes had really tricky pins and they took it easy on some of the tougher holes. When you have a 290-yard par-4, it shouldn’t be an easy pin and the next one (third hole, 273 yards, par-4), it was a tough pin. The course was set up well.”

The 68 was Masik’s second-best start in a County Open. When he won in 2004, he shot back-to-back 67s, then had a 77 in the final round and just held to beat Bendtsen by two shots.

One thing that surprised Masik Friday is that no one else went as low as he did on a day where weather conditions, other than the wind, were perfect.

“I looked at the (live scoring) after 13 holes and I was expecting a lot different story going on,” Masik said.

That story could happen Saturday, considering who is right behind the lead group.

“(Bendtsen and Kuiper) and all those guys are still back there,” Masik said. “They have a 65 in them, so I have to keep going. I have to clean up my short game a little bit and I’ll be OK.”

Pella, a staff pharmacist at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee who doesn’t get out much to play golf, played in the first group of that day that teed off on the back nine and had a steady 71 that featured two birdies (holes 6 and 9) on his last four holes of the round.

Pella’s had his driver clicking well and that helped set up a quality round that included one bogey on each nine.

“I drove the ball really well,” Pella said. “I was pretty consistent with the driver and when that happens, it frees me up to be more confident with all the clubs in the bag. Most of the greens I hit in regulation and I got up and down most of the time (on the other holes).

“I don’t play nearly as much as I used to, so it was good to shoot around par. Anytime you can shoot around par, it’s a good number.”

Like Masik, Pella knows who’s lurking right on their tails. Pella isn’t sure what the next two days will bring, but he hopes to be in the thick of things.

“Honestly, I’m just hoping to stay relevant,” Pella said. “I hope I keep hitting my driver the way I have — it’s a game-changer to be confident when you step to the tee box.

“But I know Bendt and Ricky are really good and I bet one or both of them will shoot in the 60s (Saturday).”

Schroeckenthaler, the assistant pro at Meadowbrook Country Club, had his best start in the County Open since shooting a 4-under 68 in 2017. His best Open finish was second in 2018 to Todd Schaap.

He started on the front nine and had an unspectacular 1-over 36, then fell to 2-over with a bogey on the 10th hole. After that, he found the next gear in his game.

Schroeckenthaler played his last eight holes at 3-under-par with birdies on the 12th, 14th and 18th holes for a 35 on the back nine.

“The birdie on 12 is basically what sparked me,” he said. “I was hitting it well all day and I just couldn’t make a putt. And then, I finally started dropping them at the end.

“I took advantage of the par-5s and was pretty steady.”

Schroeckenthaler doesn’t play as much golf as you might think because of family commitments — he and his wife have two children ages 5 and 7 — and working in the golf shop or giving golf lessons, but he said his game is still in decent shape.

“Having a wife and kids at home takes time,” he said, “and the kids have a bunch of activities. I’m focusing on that, but the golf is still there.”

Eitel came out strong on the front nine, making consecutive birdies on holes 6 and 7 and matching Pella’s 34, then ran into some trouble on the back nine with three bogeys in a four-hole stretch. He finished strong with a birdie on the 18th hole to stay in the mix.

“I was very up and down,” Eitel said. “I had a couple of bad stretches in the middle of the round. I was expecting to make a little run on the back nine with all the par-5s, but I couldn’t get anything going.

“On 13, I struggled to get up and down and on 14, I just made a bad three-putt. I really didn’t strike the ball well today, but my putter did make up for a couple of those. There’s a lot of golf left to play so I’m looking forward to the weekend.”

Kuiper has proven he can go low at Ives Grove. Three years ago, he shot a tournament- and course-record 63 in the second round and has had multiple rounds in the 60s.

The same goes for Bendtsen. He has shot dozens of subpar rounds in the Open on his way to his 10 titles and he holds the tournament record for low overall score with 200 (16-under-par) in 2016. Bendtsen did have one glitch in his round Friday, making a triple-bogey 6 on the 160-yard, par-3 17th hole.

Six players, including perennial contenders Paul Koszarek and Tom Chambers, are at 74 and former champions John Feiner (76, tied for 17th) and Andy Podolak (77, tied for 22nd) are also within striking distance.