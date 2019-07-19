Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Mich., recovered from a double bogey on the 17th hole with a par on 18 to edge two players for the title of the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship Thursday at Lawsonia Links in Green Lake.
Eichhorn, who set a modern course record with a 7-under 65 Tuesday, finished with a 2-over-par 74 for four-day total of 7-under 281.
Tying for second at 282 were Matt Tolan of Eau Claire, who had a final-round 73, and Phillip Johnson of Colgate (77). Samuel Anderson of Stoughton (74) and Michael Harris of Brookfield (72) tied for fourth at 283.
Amateur Chris Wood of Mount Pleasant finished a consistent showing with a final-round 75 to tie for 37th at 301. Amateur Connor Brown of Racine, a recent Union Grove High School graduate, shot a 79 and tied for 63rd at 308.
