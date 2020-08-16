Golf: Madison's Kelly gets hole in one, wins Senior Players Championship

Jerry Kelly seized control at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship with a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Firestone in Akron, Ohio, sending him to a 1-under 69 and a two-shot victory Sunday for his first major on the PGA Tour Champions.
Kelly was clinging to a one-shot lead over Scott Parel when he hit a soft cut with a 5-iron that landed in front of the hole and rolled in for an ace, eliciting a shout from one volunteer around the green.
From there, Kelly was on his way. His only big mistake came on the 18th when he could afford it. He found a bunker off the tee, his next shot hit a tree and dropped into rough below the limbs. He did well to get into the fringe and took three putts for a double bogey, knowing that was enough to win.
"It never goes as planned. It gets you sooner or later," Kelly said, knowing that later in this case was late enough.
Parel, who wasted chances to put stress on Kelly earlier in the round, hit a tree from his approach in the fairway and made bogey to finish with a 70. Parel last year had the 54-hole lead at Firestone and failed to hold it. His runner-up finish was enough to move him to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
Kelly, who finished at 3 under, won $450,000. He and Parel were the only players to finish under par on the South Course at Firestone, which previously hosted a World Golf Championship where Tiger Woods won a record eight times.
"Just to have a major out there is huge for me, not even getting that close on the regular tour," Kelly said.
The victory gives him a spot in The Players Championship next March. That was equally exciting to Kelly, who in 2001 had a two-shot lead over Woods going into the final round at the TPC Sawgrass, only to fade with a 73 to tie for fourth.
Kelly also gets a five-year exemption into the PGA Tour Champions' season-opener on the Big Island in Hawaii. It was Kelly's first victory of the year, and his seventh since he turned 50 to become eligible in 2017.
This was a two-man race for the most part.
Colin Montgomerie close with a 71 and Miguel Angel Jiminez had a 69. They finished at even-par 280.
Kelly made two birdies early and had a two-shot lead when Parel made bogey on the par-4 sixth hole. Kelly had to make medium-length par putts on Nos. 8 and 10, and when he failed to save par on the 11th, the lead was down to one.
Parel hit a good shot into the 12th. Kelly followed with an ace, and when Parel missed his birdie putt, Kelly's lead was back to three shots and he was on his way.
PGA: Jim Herman rallied to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his third PGA Tour title and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs, shooting a 7-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Billy Horshel.
Known for his friendship with President Donald Trump, Herman overcame a four-stroke deficit in the final round at Sedgefield Country Club. He overtook Horschel with a birdie on the 71st hole.
The 42-year-old Herman finished at 21-under 259.
Horschel closed with a 65. He had a final chance to tie on the 72nd hole, but his 8-foot birdie putt slid left of the cup.
Herman got into the playoffs, jumping from 192nd to 54th in the race for the 125 spots. He hoisted a trophy for the second straight season and third time since 2017.
Si Woo Kim, the third-round leader, had a 70 to tie for third at 18 under with Kevin Kisner (64), Webb Simpson (65) and Doc Redman (68).
Herman had two birdies and an eagle — from 59 feet — on his first five holes to catch up to Kim. Then, trailing Horschel by a stroke, Herman stuck his approach to No. 17 to just over 3 feet for a birdie. to reach 21 under. He gained the lead when Horschel missed a 12-footer for par on 16.
It was quite a week for Herman, who had three birdies over his final four holes Friday simply to make the cut. He followed that up with a career-low 61 on Saturday to get into striking distance before taking the victory.
Horschel looked as if he was the one to rally as he moved from three behind Kim to the lead with a birdie-eagle- birdie run on the front nine while Kim struggled with a double bogey and a bogey over his first eight holes.
Kim was a birdie machine with 21 birdies and a hole in one the first three rounds. But he stumbled out of the gate and a pair of bad drives cost him his first win since The Players Championship in 2017.
He drove right into a hazzard of thick grass and, despite six people searching, could not find his shot. Kim made double bogey to fall from the top.
Two holes later, Kim would up near a cart path bridge for a bogey to fall four shots off the lead.
Divots: British Open chamnp Shane Lowry shot 67 Sunday, playing his way into the playoffs after starting the week outside the top 125, going from 131 to 122a ... Tom Hoge, who shared the lead here Thursday and Friday, shot 72-68 on the weekend to slip back to a tie for 27th. ... C.T. Pan had a hole in one on the par-3 16th.
LPGA: Stacy Lewis holed a long birdie putt to see off three rivals at the first playoff hole and win the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday in North Berwick, Scotland, giving the American a first title in nearly three years and a confidence boost ahead of the British Open.
The 35-year-old Lewis took a swig of champagne beside the 18th green after securing a 13th victory on the LPGA Tour — and first since the birth of her first child, Chesnee, in October 2018.
The former top-ranked Lewis started the final round a stroke off the lead held by Azahara Munoz, and shot 1-over 72 to join Munoz (73), Cheyenne Knight (70) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (68) in a four-way playoff at the Renaissance Club.
The approach shots of Munoz and Pedersen didn't make it onto the green, and they rolled putts up to near the hole.
Lewis made her birdie putt from about 20 feet, which went slightly left to right, leaving compatriot Knight a putt of around 15 feet to take the playoff back down the 18th. Knight's putt slid by the right side of the cup.
Lewis will look to follow up this win on the links with another at Royal Troon next week, when the first women's major of a reshaped golfing year takes place. She is a two-time major winner, triumphing at the British Open in 2013.
EUROPEAN TOUR: At Newport, Wales, Sam Horsfield captured his second title in three weeks on the European Tour by winning the Celtic Classic on Sunday, completing his bogey-free round of 4-under 67 in fading light to finish two strokes clear.
It was an evening finish at Celtic Manor because of a late start to the final round to accommodate TV coverage and as a result of a mid-round stoppage of two hours because of the threat of lightning.
Horsfield, who began the day a stroke behind third-round leader Connor Syme, took the lead he never relinquished by making birdie at No. 3. The 24-year-old Englishman had four birdies in total at the Welsh venue for the 2010 Ryder Cup, which was without spectators because of coronavirus regulations.
Thomas Detry was a shot behind Horsfield in second place at the Hero Open two weeks ago, and the Belgian was runner-up again in Wales after also shooting 67.
Detry was playing two groups ahead of the No. 133-ranked Horsfield and needed his rival to make double bogey at the par-5 last to reach a playoff. Despite teeing off in increasing darkness, Horsfield hit a perfect drive, reached the middle of the green in regulation, and ended up tapping in for par for an overall score of 18 under par.
Horsfield did not have a professional win to his name before the six-week U.K. Swing. Now, he has two victories in three tournaments, with the European Tour returning to Celtic Manor next week for the Wales Open.
Thomas Pieters (67), Andrew Johnston (68) and Syme (71) were tied for third place.
