Golf: Koszarek regroups, takes lead in Racine Tri-Course

It’s been a while since there was this kind of competition for the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship title.

Paul Koszarek of Waterford shot a 1-over-par 72 at Meadowbrook Country Club and has a one-shot lead over Todd Schaap after the second round of the 59th Tri-Course, sponsored by Range Time.

Koszarek has a total of 146 and Schaap, the 2017 champion, shot a 73 to finish at 147 in the Regular Division.

Three other golfers are within three shots of the lead. Ricky Kuiper shot the best round of the day, an even-par 71, and is tied with Zach Shawhan (73) at 148. Mike Masik (74) is another shot back at 149.

The final group of Koszarek, Schaap and Kuiper is scheduled to tee off at 12:42 p.m. at Racine Country Club.

The last time the tournament was this close was in 2015, when Kaylor Steger, Joe O’Brien and Koszarek were tied for the lead going into the final round. Steger, who turned pro after the tournament, shot a final-round 68 to win his second straight title and Koszarek finished third, seven shots back.

In the Senior Division, former Tri-Course champion Jeff Thomas shot a 72 and is at 141, six shots ahead of three-time tournament champion Kai Kamakian, who shot a 75.

This story will be updated.

